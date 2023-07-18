Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros Confirm September Tour Dates; Joining Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival for Seven Shows

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros—led by Weir alongside Don Was, Jay Lane and Jeff Chimenti—confirm they’ll be performing select September shows in Charlottesville, South Burlington, Columbus, Philadelphia and Baltimore. Complete list of dates below.

Artist pre-sale begins at 10am local time followed by the local pre-sales at 12pm local time on Thursday, July 20. All tickets will go on sale starting Friday, July 21 at 10am local time. VIP packages will be available for the headline dates as well. Sign-up for early access to tickets HERE. Full tour routing below.

The band will once again be joined by The Wolfpack, a string and brass quintet which features Alex Kelly, Brian Switzer, Adam Theis, Mads Tolling and Sheldon Brown, along with Barry Sless on pedal steel performing the expansive catalogue of Grateful Dead, Bobby's solo albums and more.

They will be joining Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival 2023 for seven shows this September including Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, NY, Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs and more. They’ll also make their debut performance at the legendary Farm Aid in Noblesville, IN at Ruoff Music Center on September 23.

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros have released two live albums, Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros: Live in Colorado followed by Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros: Live in Colorado Vol. 2, to critical praise. Both volumes feature songs recorded live at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in June 2021.

The second volume received praise from Pitchfork who raved, “he stages some of the most beloved material in the Grateful Dead’s catalog with the passion and reverence of a couple spending their 50th anniversary looking back on their wedding day,” while American Songwriter said, “Weir and the Wolfs manage to stay true to the template while also taking the music beyond any original incarnation by reinventing them in ways that find imagination and intrigue well stirred in a contemporary context.”

Weir also released Ace: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition, which features a performance from one of the band’s shows at Radio City Music Hall in celebration of his beloved debut solo album, Ace. The band played the entire album live and welcomed a number of special guests, including Tyler Childers and Brittney Spencer.

The band debuted orchestral performances alongside the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center, as well as three nights with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra at the Atlanta Symphony Hall. Each night the ensemble performed a completely unique set featuring hits from the expansive Grateful Dead catalogue, Bobby’s solo albums and more.

Stanford professor and composer Dr. Giancarlo Aquilanti provided original orchestration.

Bobby Weir, a founding member of the legendary Grateful Dead who received a GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007, is one of rock’s finest and most distinctive rhythm guitarists. The Grateful Dead is still one of the highest-grossing concert attractions in the U.S. and their final tally of 2,318 total concerts remains a world record.

Weir has been honored with the Americana Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award and the Les Paul Spirit Award, as well as a Goodwill Ambassadorship for the United Nations Development Program. His first solo album in more than ten years, Blue Mountain (2016), was critically praised upon release.

Weir has been member of Dead & Company since its formation in 2015. Dead & Company has completed 10 tours and has performed to more than 4 million fans across 235 shows since the band’s debut.

Weir is also a member of Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros, who were formed in 2018. The band set out performing the expansive catalogue of Grateful Dead, Bobby's solo albums and more and has toured extensively throughout the U.S.

Don Was is a GRAMMY-winning producer and founder of the ’80s funk-rock band Was (Not Was), known for hits such as “Walk The Dinosaur” and “Spy In The House Of Love.” As an in-demand, highly acclaimed producer, Was has been honored with four GRAMMY Awards for his production work in each of the past three decades, including Best Album honors for work with the Rolling Stones and Bonnie Raitt.

Production credits include the Rolling Stones, Willie Nelson, Roy Orbison, Gregg Allman, John Mayer and Neil Young. Albums produced by Was have achieved dozens of multi-Platinum, Platinum and Gold certifications and have sold more than 90 million copies worldwide. As one of music’s top bass players, Was has collaborated with countless musicians throughout his storied career, spanning a multitude of genres.

Jay Lane is a longtime Weir collaborator and drummer who played with Weir’s RatDog for more than 16 years. He was also one of Primus’ first drummers and has recently performed with Phil Lesh and Friends as well as Dead & Company.

Acclaimed keyboardist Jeff Chimenti has a long history of working with former members of the Grateful Dead having performed with Bob Weir & RatDog, The Dead and Furthur. He has been a member of Dead & Company since the band’s formation in 2015. In 2020, Jeff Chimenti joined the Wolf Bros.

TOUR DATES

September 8—Park City Song Summit Festival—Park City, UT

September 10—FirstBank Amphitheater—Franklin, TN*

September 12—CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park—Simpsonville, SC*

September 13—Ting Pavilion—Charlottesville, VA

September 15—Saratoga Performing Arts Center—Saratoga Springs, NY*

September 16—Xfinity Center—Mansfield, MA*

September 17—Forest Hills—Queens, NY*

September 19—The Green At Shelburne Museum—South Burlington, VT

September 20—Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater—Bridgeport, CT*

September 22—Pine Knob Music Theatre—Clarkston, MI*

September 23—Farm Aid—Noblesville, IN

September 26—Mershon Auditorium—Columbus, OH

September 27—The Met Philadelphia—Philadelphia, PA

September 28—Pier Six Pavilion—Baltimore, MD

*Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival 2023

photo credit: Todd Michalek