BCM AUTUMN, Bridgehampton Chamber Music's Fall Series, Expands to Three Events in 2022

BCM Autumn, Bridgehampton Chamber Music's fall mini-series launched in 2021, expands from two concerts to three in 2022, with Saturday evening programs October 29, November 12, and December 10, BCM's first-ever holiday program.

With BCM Autumn and BCM Spring mini-series joining the summer festival, Bridgehampton Chamber Music offers concerts virtually year-round.

On October 29, the celebrated young Calidore String Quartet makes its Bridgehampton Chamber Music debut performing selections from Wynton Marsalis's first string quartet, At the Octoroon Balls, and quartets by Shostakovich and Smetana. On November 12, an all-star trio of pianist/composer Michael Stephen Brown, violinist Benjamin Beilman, and cellist Carter Brey perform a program highlighted by piano trios by Schubert. And "Baroque Holiday" on December 10 brings BCM Artistic Director and flutist Marya Martin together with some of BCM's finest artists - violinists Kristin Lee and Arnaud Sussmann, violist Matthew Lipman, cellist Brook Speltz, and harpsichordist Kenneth Weiss - for a program of festive Baroque music to celebrate the holidays.

Bridgehampton Chamber Music

"This longtime East End festival, directed by the flutist Marya Martin, has flourished by offering concerts both effervescent and distinguished," said The New Yorker. In the 38 years since its founding, Bridgehampton Chamber Music has become known for presenting a broad range of music performed by some of the best musicians in the world in one of the most beautiful seaside settings on the East Coast. With autumn and spring mini-series joining the summer festival, Bridgehampton Chamber Music offers programs almost year-round.

BCM Festival: Usually comprising more than a dozen events over four weeks, the summer festival has developed a loyal core audience among local residents and summer visitors since it began with four artists in two concerts in the intimate setting of the Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church. The festival is still based in the graceful 1842 church - which boasts glowing acoustics - and has gradually expanded to include other special event venues, including the Channing Sculpture Garden and Atlantic Golf Club in Bridgehampton and the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill.

BCM Records: In 2012, BCM launched its own record label, BCMF Records. Signifying the festival's commitment to American composers, the label's first recording was BCMF Premieres, a disc of contemporary American music. The label's current discography of 12 releases includes music by Bruce Adolphe, Robert Beaser, Leon Kirchner, Howard Shore, Paul Moravec, Kevin Puts, and Elizabeth Brown, as well as Haydn, Beethoven, Brahms, and more.

BCM Spring: Convinced that there were music lovers looking for more opportunities to hear excellent chamber music year-round, BCM introduced its Spring series in 2015, and in 2017 expanded it from two concerts to three.

BCM Autumn: This concert series was launched in the fall of 2021 with two concerts, which in 2022 expand to three.

Bridgehampton Chamber Music has a wide variety of performance videos and online programs from past seasons posted on its website and YouTube channel.

Internationally acclaimed flutist Marya Martin enjoys a musical career of remarkable breadth and achievement. Gracefully balancing the roles of chamber musician, festival director, soloist, teacher, and supporter of musical institutions, she has performed throughout the world in such halls as London's Royal Albert Hall and Wigmore Hall, Sydney Opera House, Casals Hall in Tokyo, and other international venues.

A native of New Zealand, Ms. Martin studied at Yale University, and shortly thereafter moved to Paris to study with flutist Jean-Pierre Rampal. After winning top prizes in the Naumburg, Munich International, and Jean-Pierre Rampal International competitions, and the Concert Artists Guild and Young Concert Artists International Auditions-all within a two-year period-she returned to the U.S. and has since appeared as a soloist with major orchestras and at leading festivals and chamber music series throughout the country.

In 2006 she received a Distinguished Alumni Award from the University of Auckland, and in 2011 received the Ian Mininberg Distinguished Service Award from Yale University. Committed to expanding the flute repertoire, she has commissioned more than 20 new works. She most recently commissioned eight works for flute and piano comprising Eight Visions, an anthology published by Theodore Presser, and recorded them for the Naxos label. In 2011, Albany Records released Marya Martin Plays Eric Ewazen. Ms. Martin has been a faculty member of the Manhattan School of Music since 1996.

BCM Autumn 2022

Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 5pm

Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church

BCM Autumn: Calidore String Quartet

The celebrated Calidore String Quartet makes their Bridgehampton Chamber Music debut in a wide-ranging program that features the music of Wynton Marsalis, Shostakovich, and Smetana.

WYNTON MARSALIS Selections from At the Octoroon Balls

DMITRI SHOSTAKOVICH String Quartet No. 8 in C minor, Op. 110

BIEDŘICH SMETANA String Quartet No. 1, "From My Life"

Calidore String Quartet: Jeffrey Myers, violin; Ryan Meehan, violin; Jeremy Berry, viola; Estelle Choi, cello

Tickets: $65, $45, $10 student ticket

Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 5pm

Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church

BCM Autumn: Schubert Trios

Few can come close to matching Schubert's writing for Piano Trio. This program features the gorgeous "Notturno" as well as Schubert's beloved and touching B-flat Major Trio, completed as Schubert was in his final years.

FRANZ SCHUBERT Notturno for Piano Trio in E-flat Major, D.897

G. F. HANDEL/JOHAN HALVORSEN Passacaglia for Violin and Cello

FRANZ SCHUBERT Piano Trio in B-flat Major, D.898

Michael Stephen Brown, piano; Benjamin Beilman, violin; Carter Brey, cello

Tickets: $65, $45, $10 student ticket

Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 5pm

Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church

BCM Autumn: Baroque Holiday

BCM Artistic Director Marya Martin is joined by world-renowned artists to perform a festive program of Baroque works, including Bach's Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 and selections from Bach cantatas, to celebrate the holiday season.

Marya Martin, flute; Kristin Lee, violin; Arnaud Sussmann, violin; Matthew Lipman, viola; Brook Speltz, cello; Kenneth Weiss, harpsichord

Tickets: $65, $45, $10 student ticket