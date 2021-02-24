Associated Chamber Music Players Presents Webinar on the Basics of Jamulus, JamKazam and Sonobus with Phyllis Kaiden

Associated Chamber Music Players has announced a free webinar on the basics of Jamulus, JamKazam and Sonobus with Phyllis Kaiden on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at 2pm EST. Join ACMP for an informal Q and A and information session about playing chamber music in real time online. For more information and to register, visit eventbrite.com/e/a-walk-through-jamulus-jamkazam-and-sonobus-with-phyllis-kaiden-tickets-142527211727.

In the lead-up to ACMP's Virtual Worldwide Play-In on Saturday March 20 and Sunday March 21 (Bach's birthday), and following a sold-out Jamulus Intro Sessionwith Mike Tietz and Tom Frenkel on Saturday, February 13, and JamKazam Intro Session with Susan Alexander and friends on Saturday, February 20, ACMP is doing everything it can to help as many chamber music lovers get themselves set up to play together online.

Sunday, February 28 at 2pm EST:

A Walk-through Jamulus, JamKazam and Sonobus with Phyllis Kaiden. Seattle-area violist and ACMP member Phyllis Kaiden is equally well-versed in working with the three most popular low-latency online music platforms: Jamulus, JamKazam and Sonobus. She will walk you through the beginning phases of using these wonderful applications, including screen shares of the actual interfaces. There will be time at the end for you to ask all your questions. If you would like to know more about Jamulus and JamKazam before this presentation and Q and A, please check out the links to articles, how-to guides and videos on the ACMP website: https://acmp.net/online-chamber-music-resources-glance.

Jamulus and Sonobus are free and open source, whereas JamKazam charges a modest subscription price. Attendees can start a free JamKazam account and try things out - and if you love it, please join ACMP and contact Executive Director Stephanie Griffin directly at sgriffin@acmp.net about ACMP's 50% discount on one-year JamKazam Gold Plans. There is almost no latency in Jamulus, JamKazam and Sonobus. You will feel like your fellow musicians are right there in the room with you. To organize a chamber music party on JamKazam, Jamulus, or Sonobus as part of ACMP's Virtual Worldwide Play-In, please share information with ACMP through this simple online survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/C2KNQMF. If you would like to join the Virtual Worldwide Play-In as a participant, please keep checking this web page for updates on open sessions: https://acmp.net/virtual-worldwide-play-sessions-information