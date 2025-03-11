Acclaimed Violinist Esther Abrami to Release New Album 'Women'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Celebrated violinist and social media sensation Esther Abrami will release her highly anticipated new album Women on April 25, 2025 via Sony Classical and available for pre-order now. The official music video for opening track, March of the Women by Ethel Smyth (Arr. for Violin and Orchestra by Esther Abrami), is out now. Watch it below.

A tribute to women composers across history and a range of genres, Women showcases the exceptional talent of 14 remarkable composers, spanning newly composed works and rediscovered masterpieces. The album features Oscar winners Rachel Portman and Anne Dudley, as well as new arrangements of compositions by historic composers such as Pauline Viardot, Chiquinha Gonzaga, Teresa Carreño or Ethel Smyth. Women also includes Transmission, an original composition by Esther Abrami, who has arranged several pieces on the album. At its heart is the world-premiere recording of Ina Boyle’s Violin Concerto, a breathtaking, late-Romantic composition. Esther Abrami carefully chose each piece on Women not only for its musical brilliance but also for the emotional connection it holds for her, highlighting the often-overlooked voices of women in classical music.

“For as far back as I can remember, the only classical music I ever came across was written by male composers. I studied classical music for over 15 years in some of the top music schools and conservatoires in the world. During those years I never played a single piece written by a woman. It wasn’t that I actively avoided them - I simply didn’t know they even existed! Nobody talked about them, nobody played their music, no one ever introduced me to their compositions. It took stepping out of my formal education to question this reality. ‘Did any women ever compose classical music?’ Turns out they did! Just when I thought I knew all about the main classical composers, I discovered a hidden treasure. I spent months researching, drawn into a whole new world of music and stories from women left in the shadows of history. This album is my tribute to them. Women is a journey through centuries of music, told through the voices of women who composed, fought, lived, and created despite the odds. The stories of these women inspired me to create; they showed me the importance of leaving your mark for future generations to discover. I hope Women can inspire a new generation of young girls to compose.”

Throughout her career, Esther Abrami has been dedicated to celebrating and amplifying the voices of women composers. From her popular podcast Women in Classical, where she interviews influential musicians, composers and women working in classical music to her EP Spotlight, dedicated to women composers, Abrami continues her mission to highlight and elevate women’s contributions to classical music. With her new album Women, she is taking another major step towards breaking down barriers and redefining the landscape of the genre.

Women brings together an extraordinary lineup of collaborators, including the Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra under the baton of conductor Irene Delgado-Jiménez, pianist Kim Barbier, harpist Lavinia Meijer, and the Esther Abrami Quintet.

Esther Abrami - Women - Tracklist:

1) March of the Women* (Ethel Smyth / Esther Abrami)

2) Valse Di Fantastica* (Yoko Shimomura)

3) Flowers* (Miley Cyrus)

4) Hai Luli! (Pauline Viardot) with Lavinia Meijer and the Esther Abrami Quintet

5) Wiegala (Ilse Weber) with the Esther Abrami Quintet

6) Corta Jaca (Chiquinha Gonzaga) with the Esther Abrami Quintet

7) Medhel an Gwyns* (Anne Dudley)

8) O Virtus Sapientiae (Hildegard von Bingen) with the Esther Abrami Quintet

9) Apple Tree* (Rachel Portman)

10-12) Concerto for Violin and Orchestra (To the Memory of My Mother)* (Ina Boyle)

13) Mi Teresita ‘Little Waltz’* (Teresa Carreño)

14) Lua Branca (Chiquinha Gonzaga) with Kim Barbier

15) Solitude (Rita Strohl) with Kim Barbier

16) Transmission* (Esther Abrami)

* Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra, Irene Delgado-Jiménez

