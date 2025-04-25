Acclaimed Violinist Esther Abrami Drops New Album 'Women'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Women, the highly anticipated new album from celebrated violinist and social media sensation Esther Abrami, is out now on Sony Classical. A tribute to women composers across history and a range of genres, Women showcases the exceptional talent of 14 remarkable composers, spanning newly composed works and rediscovered masterpieces.

The album features Oscar winners Rachel Portman and Anne Dudley, as well as new arrangements of compositions by historic composers such as Pauline Viardot, Chiquinha Gonzaga, Teresa Carreño or Ethel Smyth. Women also includes Transmission, an original composition by Esther Abrami, who has arranged several pieces on the album. At its heart is the world-premiere recording of Ina Boyle’s Violin Concerto, a breathtaking, late-Romantic composition. Esther Abrami carefully chose each piece on Women not only for its musical brilliance but also for the emotional connection it holds for her, highlighting the often-overlooked voices of women in classical music.

Throughout her career, Esther Abrami has been dedicated to celebrating and amplifying the voices of women composers. From her popular podcast Women in Classical, where she interviews influential musicians, composers and women working in classical music to her EP Spotlight, dedicated to women composers, Abrami continues her mission to highlight and elevate women’s contributions to classical music. With her new album Women, she is taking another major step towards breaking down barriers and redefining the landscape of the genre.

Women brings together an extraordinary lineup of collaborators, including the Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra under the baton of conductor Irene Delgado-Jiménez, pianist Kim Barbier, harpist Lavinia Meijer, and the Esther Abrami Quintet.

Comments