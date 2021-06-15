Vanda Writer Releases New LGBT Historical Novel DO YOU KNOW DOROTHY?

Vanda Writer has announced the release of her new LGBT Historical novel, Do You Know Dorothy? This is book fifth book in the Juliana Series.

Can a group of elderly drag queens save a 1950s nightclub from being taken over by the mob?

It's 1956 and television is stealing Alice's nightclub audience. Known as Al to everyone in the club scene, she has to try to prevent the mob from taking over her crippled club and turning it into a strip joint.

Her one solace: Juliana, the woman who haunts her memories and fuels her dreams of a brighter future. But the last time Al saw her was the day Juliana's husband caught them in bed together.

On the brink of losing her love and her livelihood, Al makes a bold decision. She arranges an extravagant production starring aging female impersonators, even though funding the show means going into debt.

Will the show succeed in saving her club and helping her find her way back to Juliana? Or will Al's big risk result in losing everything? Although the book is the fifth in the series it can read as a standalone.

DO YOU KNOW DOROTHY? is the fifth book in the Juliana series of historical LGBT fiction, but you can also enjoy it as a standalone novel.

Do You Know Dorothy? is available for purchase in print and ebook formats. It is also available on Kindle Unlimited at https://amzn.to/3crk7mR

About the Author:



Vanda wrote her first novel in eighth grade, with encouragement from her teacher, Mr. James Evers, who said, "My children will read your words." She went on to win an Edward Albee Fellowship among other awards for playwriting. One of her plays, VILE AFFECTIONS, was a finalist for the National Lambda Literary Award. She is now writing a series about LGBT history. The characters are fictional, but the history is fact. The books have all received awards in some form. The third in the series, Paris, Adrift was a Category First Place winner in Chanticlear's Goethe Award for Late Historical Fiction. This same book was also a finalist in the Lesfic Bard Awards.