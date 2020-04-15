VIDEO: Jess Hill Wins the Stella Prize For SEE WHAT YOU MADE ME DO

The Stella Prize has announced its recipient! Jess Hill's See What You Made Me Do is the 2020 winner.

Now in its eighth year, the Stella Prize awards one author with a $50,000 prize, thanks to the generous support of the Wilson Foundation. This buys a writer some measure of financial independence and thus time - that most undervalued yet necessary commodity for women - to focus on their writing.

The 2020 online announcement was hosted by Patricia Karvelas and featured guest speaker, the Hon. Julia Gillard AC. There are also appearances from Louise Swinn, chair of the Stella judging panel, all six shortlisted authors, and the winner herself.

Watch below!





