Troy Gathers Releases New Book AFRICAN WORLD HISTORY

In his newly released book "African World History" author Troy Gathers seeks to bring a calm to America's storm. According to Troy Gathers of BE YOU PUBLISHING, the year 2020 will forever leave a permanent blemish in our lives. Not only are we still in the middle of a global pandemic, but we are approaching one of the most controversial Presidential Elections in modern times.

Both Democratic and Republican parties are focusing on solutions they maintain will smooth out America's issues, but one issue that definitely stands out in America is the racial divide. During the first presidential debate, we witnessed both President and Vice-President dismiss groups that further a separatist agenda but to no avail. Although during the debate white supremacy was denounced, not much was done to bring understanding amongst either side.

Author Troy Gathers believes that education of each other's culture along with justice may close the gap in race issues. "There seems to be a void in relationships amongst all races in America," says Gathers. America has a dark history of racism that is typically excluded from front-page headlines. Troy is determined on closing America's racial divide with his book African World History. Gathers trusts that after reading "African World History" there will be a shift in energy and new grounds to build as a unified nation and not a nation at odds.

The history of Africa has never been a permanent fixture in the history books in America, thus leaving countless citizens without any awareness of Africa's immense history. Unfortunately, only 10% of the African American community is aware of the history of Ancient Africa as well. No wonder why we see groups in the African American community making the case that their lives matter.

"African World History" is Gathers' fifth book, however one that he shaped carefully. Troy states, "I understand the History of Ancient Africa is vast, yet this book points out key kingdoms and rulers to set the stage for your research. Moving forward, we must have a greater respect for each other."

About the Author:

Troy Gathers is an Entrepreneur and PhD Candidate focused on cultivating and inspiring his readers. Troy began working on literally books in 2015, reaching millions with his original quote books. (Take Me with You) African World History is Troy's attempt to educate all races about the immense history of Africa before the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade. "There are far too many great rulers and kingdoms from Ancient Africa that are never discussed in school. That is not fair to any race to omit a part of history that can bring all of us closer as one," Gathers says.

Learn more about Troy Gathers at http://www.beyoupublishing.com/

African World History available to order: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08FRSWB5P/

