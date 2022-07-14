Travel To Malibug Beach For An Unforgettable Vacation Adventure With HILLARY THE LITTLE LADYBUG

Sometimes, summer vacations don't go exactly as planned, and in the new children's adventure, Hillary and Malibug Beach, Hillary the Little Ladybug is eagerly anticipating her family's trip to Malibug Beach and goes to sleep dreaming of mermaids. Are the mermaids in her dreams a hint as to what awaits her at Malibug Beach?

Co-authored by William Dandurand, Elisabeth Revel and Mary Cohen, The Adventures of Hillary the Little Ladybug series explores climate change and other topics through stories aimed at young readers. All proceeds from sales of the "Ladybug" books benefit Mother Nature Festival Live Inc., which endeavors to stop harmful climate change.

In the latest story, strange things happen that alter everything for the ladybugs. A comet explodes, and the green glow causes mutations among them. Hillary sees mermaids and vampires. The vampires try to bite Hillary and turn her into a vampire.

The King orders all castle workers back to the castle, and the family must leave their vacation early. Hillary ends up back home in her bed but has strange dreams. Oh well, tomorrow will be another day. Hillary says her night prayers with her mom and falls into a restful sleep.

Some familiar figures have appeared in the Hillary the Ladybug series, such as Bigfoot, Tiny Tim and the King. Hillary's own name sounds a bit like a famous person who has expressed concerns about climate change.

The series features original illustrations, photography and playfully educational storylines to tell adventurous children's tales from the perspective of a precocious ladybug.

A team of authors and illustrators have collaborated on this 16-book series, including Mary Cohen, Elisabeth Revel, Gary Revel, Naomi Kiber and William Dandurand, whose grandfather, Ray Lowe, worked for Disney.

In previous episodes of the Hillary the Ladybug saga, our heroine has solved the mystery of the secret cave, found herself in a post-nuclear world, joined the crew on a submarine, faced giant sharks, encountered a haunted castle, met the King of England, imagined herself as a queen, learned a valuable life lesson from a praying mantis and, in this new book, deals with challenges during a vacation with her family to Malibug Beach (no, not Malibu Beach, don't be silly!).

The original illustration of Hillary the Little Ladybug was created by American-born Gary Revel Jr., a 2006 Finnish Star Winner who lived in Finland for 16 years. Revel Jr. has received acclaim for his singing, dancing and acting in Finland and Hollywood, California.

"The Adventures of Hillary the Little Ladybug is in development at Jongleur Pictures LLC for the making of an animated series to be produced by Jeff Olm," says Gary Revel. "Jeff has been on the film-making team of many top-grossing films over the last 20 years. These include Titanic, The Revenant, Shrek Forever After, Kung Fu Panda, Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and many more."



The Adventures of Hillary the Little Ladybug series is also a fundraising project for Mother Nature Festival Live Inc. For more about how this book is helping to stop global warming, go to the website https://mothernaturefestival.live and you can learn how to participate in the mission of stopping global warming.

Jongleur Books publishes other William Dandurand-authored books, including ABC Owl: Who Are You, Lochy the Loch Ness Monster, Harry the Fairy, Global Warming A to Z, Halloween A to Z, California Girls A - Z, Treasure Stories Told by My Grandfather and Hillary and the Haunted Castle. The publishing company's backlist includes over 70 books, novels and chapter books from over 20 authors and illustrators.

Also visit https://garyrevel.com/book/, or follow the publisher on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/jongleurbooks. Fly Patrol and The Adventures of Hillary the Little Ladybug are available from Amazon.com.