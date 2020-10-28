Tara C. Allred Releases New Science Fiction Series

REMEMBER: A Prelude Novella was released on October 20, 2020 and book one, Beyond the End will be released on November 20, 2020.

One invention and two men hoping to change the way humans connect-through memory exchanges-but days before it's released, one man realizes it may do more harm than good.

Foster Grady pleads with doctors to give his dying wife a moment of reprieve. He wants her to experience his creation: the ability to relive their life together through his memories. But when doctors refuse, terminal patient, Ashyr Harmon, convinces Foster to give him the chance instead.

The exchange becomes Ashyr's lifeline and the two form a friendship and business deal which ignites dangerous consequences.

Nothing else exists-at least that's what she's been told.

Strong-willed teenager Leilani Grady is suffocating on her family's island. She wants off, but her parents say the rest of Earth is destroyed.

When a stranger shows up, Leilani realizes her parents have fed her a life of lies.

Ashyr Harmon shares a complicated history with her parents-and now he wants Leilani's help with saving his society. It's her chance to escape the only place she knows. But Leilani must decide who she trusts: her flesh and blood or this man who promises to fulfill her dream.

Both books are available on Amazon.com

About the Author:

TARA C. ALLRED is an award-winning author, instructional designer, and educator. She has been recognized as a California Scholar of the Arts for Creative Writing and is a recipient of the Howey Awards for Best Adult Book and Best Adult Author. She lives in Utah with her husband.

Her published works include REMEMBER (The Existence Series), SANDERS' STARFISH and UNAUTHORED LETTERS (John Sanders Series), HELPING HELPER and THE OTHER SIDE OF QUIET, a 2015 Kindle Book Award Finalist and Whitney Award Winner.

Through online coaching, she helps other writers unleash their creative stories.

