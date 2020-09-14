Susan Carlisle Releases New Contemporary Romance DESIGNS ON FOREVER

Designs on Forever is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

Author Susan Carlisle has announced the release of her new contemporary romance, Designs on Forever. This is book two in the Modern Masters of Their Castle romance series. Book one, Cornerstone of Love was released in March 2020.

As a model, Mallory Andrews' good looks had worked for her for years, but now she's determined to prove she's a talented historical interior designer. To do that she must remain unwavering in her focus regarding her current project, the restoration of a historical English manor house turned hotel. The problem is, she keeps getting sidetracked by the handsome and charming grandson of the owner.

Renowned hotel magnate and business consultant, Evan Townsend is retained by the board of his estranged grandmother's company to make recommendations regarding the failing hotel that could put his grandmother into bankruptcy. His first chore is to terminate the work Mallory is doing. She launches a campaign to prove the changes she has made and others she has planned will benefit his grandmother's financial bottom line. Evan's mounting attraction to the beautiful and clever Mallory has him reconsidering his stance on her present work, yet he remains resistant to her requests not to sell the hotel so her work can continue. If only he could be as unaffected by her kisses.

Both fear the other is using the sexual magnetism between them to get what they want. Can Mallory and Evan design a way to break through the walls of half-truths and what-ifs to build a lifetime of love?

Designs on Forever is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

About the Author:

Susan Carlisle's love affair with books began when she made a bad grade in math in the sixth grade. Not allowed to watch TV until she brought the grade up, Susan filled her time with books. She turned her love of reading into a love of writing romance. Susan has currently authored more than thirty books for the HarperCollins Harlequin medical imprint. Her Modern Masters of Their Castles trilogy is under her own imprint. Her heroes are strong, vibrant man and the women that challenge them.

In her past life Susan has been a full-time mother to four children, a high school substitute teacher and now when she isn't writing she is busy being a fun grandmother. She lives near Atlanta, Georgia, with her husband of over thirty-five years. Susan loves castles, traveling, sewing and reads voraciously. Visit her at www.SusanCarlisle.com

