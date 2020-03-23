Sheryl Brady's New Book DON'T MISS THE MOMENT is Out Now

If we don't slow down and pay attention, life can happen in a flash right before our eyes. Often, we may be too busy looking ahead to the next opportunity, overlooking what God is doing right in front of us. Everyone experiences God moments, times when God pulls back the curtain and gives a glimpse of his active presence in our lives.

The key is to learn how to prepare for, recognize, and be faithful in these moments. This is what Pastor and Bible teacher Sheryl Brady shares in her new book, Don't Miss the Moment, How God Uses the Insignificant to Create the Extraordinary. In Don't Miss the Moment, Pastor Brady helps Christians prepare for, recognize, and cultivate the powerful yet easily overlooked moments when God shows up in their lives.

In Don't Miss the Moment, Pastor Brady reminds Christians that God is real and unwaveringly present in our daily lives. Through biblical teaching and personal stories of God showing up in times of need, she shows us how to pursue a deeper relationship with the Faithful One so that we can learn to hear his voice, discern when we are in a defining moment, and redirect our hearts and lives toward his plans and purposes.

"God wants to surprise us with moments we have no idea are coming. But too often we misinterpret, underestimate, and even miss God moments, plunging us into a cycle of frustration and fruitlessness, says Pastor Brady. "Don't let that happen to you. Instead, step confidently into all God has and maximize the small moments he uses to steer you toward his purposes."

About the Author:

Sheryl Brady serves as the pastor of The Potter's House of North Dallas. She has been a featured speaker at some of the nation's largest conferences, including MegaFest, Woman Thou Art Loosed, and the iconic Women of Faith tours. She also holds the distinct honor of being the first and only female speaker at ManPower, the men's conference hosted by Bishop T.D. Jakes. Pastor Brady is a staple on faith-based television networks, and she has been featured as a columnist for the Washington Post, Fox News, and other nationally recognized publications. Pastor Brady and her husband, Bishop Joby Brady, make their home in Dallas, Texas.

For more information, visit Pastor Sheryl Brady's Facebook, Twitter, Youtube. Instagram and website.

Don't Miss the Moment is now available through Thomas Nelson, Amazon, and all major retailers.





