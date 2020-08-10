Savannah J. Frierson Releases New Romance Novel TROLLING NIGHTS

TROLLING NIGHTS will be released on September 1, 2020.

Best-selling author, Savannah J. Frierson has announced the release of her new romance novel, Trolling Nights, on September 1, 2020.

It only takes a second to fall in love forever.

Navy SEAL Timothy Capshaw is only in Charleston, South Carolina, for the summer. He's not looking for a romance or even a hookup, but when he sees Bevin on his first night out on the town, he knows she's the one for him.

Coffeehouse owner Bevin Moore is the friend who makes sure everyone makes safe decisions when they go out on their Trolling Nights, the nights where her friends look for a weekend fling. Then she meets Tim, and she's certain he's the most dangerous choice of all-especially for her heart.

How will Tim convince Bevin he's the man she hasn't known she's been looking for and that the need for her Trolling Nights is over?

About the Author:

Savannah J. Frierson is a USA TODAY best-selling and award-winning author who crafts full, happily-ever-afters for readers who believe transcendent romances are worth the wait. She taps into characters' softness to show vulnerability as a strength to be embraced and celebrated. Savannah's characters find empowerment through love, and she hopes her dear readers do too.

