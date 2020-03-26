Samuel Narh Releases New Children's Book ELLE OF PORTUANA

Author Samuel Narh has announced the release of his new children's book, Elle of Portuana. The book is about environmental stewardship. Assist Elle to plant more trees across the world.

Elle is from a small town by the beach named Portuana. She loves trees, nature, and saving money. This picture book takes a child into Elle's world. The child then sees how Elle ties all her passions together.

Elle of Portuana is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

Book Details:

Elle of Portuana

By Samuel Narh

Publisher: Austin Macauley

About the Author:

Samuel Narh is a natural storyteller. He loves to paint stories with words. He aims at touching and moving people with his stories.





