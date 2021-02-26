Roland Chesters Promotes His Memoir RIPPLES FROM THE EDGE OF LIFE

Roland Chesters has announced the promotion of his memoir, Ripples from the Edge of Life.

If you were given just two weeks to live how would you feel? What would you do? How do you prepare for the end? Who would you tell and how? It was this terrible position Roland Chesters found himself in in the late summer of 2006. He knew he was seriously ill but had no idea that he had both HIV and AIDS. Luckily Roland did not die. Expert medical help and his own determination not to give in saw him through. His life though, had changed for ever.

'Ripples from the Edge of Life' is Roland's account of a life changing diagnosis and the impact it had not only on him but on those close to him. More than a memoir, Roland's story is not unique; ripples spread outwards and this empowering collection gives voice to 14 others who have survived similar traumatic diagnoses. This book contains wisdom, hope humour and inspiration in equal measures. Is an essential read for anyone facing a life changing condition and for those who support and care for them.

About the Author:

Roland Chesters was born in the north of England to an English father and French mother and has lived most of his life in London. He graduated from the Royal Holloway College with a degree in Modern Languages and after a variety of jobs joined the Foreign and Commonwealth Office as a language-testing specialist. Following a diagnosis of HIV and AIDS in 2006, he became a campaigner for disability rights. He is now a self-employed Disability Development Consultant and and was a finalist in the 2019 National Diversity Awards as a Role Model for Disability.

Roland lives with his partner, Richard, in London and enjoys opera, classical music, theatre and fashion (his favourite item of clothing being a bright red corduroy suit). He fights boredom and normality with gusto, and says he is at his best when he's made a positive impact on someone else's life.