Robert Miller's “Follow Your Dream Handbook” to Be Released This August 3

Robert Miller had a youthful music dream to become a Rock Star. But like many people, life got in the way of his dream - marriage, kids, job, and financial obligations. But he finally followed and succeeded at his dream when he was in his 60's, an age when most Baby Boomers are planning their retirement.

In just 5+ years since then Miller and his band, Project Grand Slam, have released 10 albums including a Billboard #1, had over 4 million video views, over 1 million Spotify streams, more than 50,000 Facebook fans, performed at festivals and concerts around the world, and opened for Edgar Winter, Blues Traveler, Boney James and Mindi Abair, and an after-show for YES.

In March 2021 Miller started a podcast, Follow Your Dream, to inspire and motivate others to pursue and succeed at their dream - whatever it may be. Miller believes that everyone has a dream, and that dreams come in all different shapes and sizes, from learning a new skill or hobby, to starting a new business, to finding a new career.

Miller has now written the Follow Your Dream Handbook (Cakewalk Publishing Global) out August 3, to accompany the podcast. The Handbook is part memoir, telling his unique and compelling story, and part how-to, explaining his DREAM theory - the exact steps that he followed and that readers can follow in order to pursue and succeed at their dream. The Handbook is also full of photographs from Miller's illustrious music career.

The podcast is already in the top 5% of all podcasts in terms of downloads. Miller's initial podcast guests have included "Cousin Brucie" Morrow, America's most famous radio personality; Anton Fig, drummer on The David Letterman Show; Mort Crim, longtime Detroit television anchor; Donnie Kehr of the PATH Fund; Robert Funaro, star of The Sopranos; and Steve Katz of Blood Sweat & Tears.

The Handbook has received numerous endorsements, including from "Cousin Brucie"; George Schweitzer - Former Chief of Marketing at CBS; Mark Bego - Best Selling author; and Mark Scheerer - Former Correspondent, ABC, CNN, NY Times.