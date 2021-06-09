Robbi Sommers Bryant Releases New Psychological Thrilller 'The Darkness'

Author Robbi Sommers Bryant has announced the release of her new psychological thriller, The Darkness. It was released by Bedazzled Ink Publishing in February 2021.

Enter the mind of a serial killer . . . and lock your doors.

Edward Olson presents himself as the all-American guy. His stunning looks, captivating blue eyes, and charisma make it easy to meet women. But Edward has a dark secret-behind his charming smile, a vicious serial killer lies in wait.

Edward is driven to kill by an entity he calls The Darkness. Believing this creature is the evil that possesses him, he struggles to rid himself of the creature he thinks has stolen his soul.

Nurse Cate Derry, Edward's naïve girlfriend, is the newest member of the hospital's critical care unit, with secrets of her own. Her rocky relationship with Edward and her connection to a detective on the case plunge all three into a downward spiral to a world where no one is safe.

The Darkness is a harrowing journey into the depths of evil and the battle to overcome it.

From the Author

"I wrote THE DARKNESS after I confronted a serial rapist, who assaulted me, in the county jail after a mistrial. I'd had enough waiting for the legal system to bring justice, so I confronted him and demanded an apology. He was shocked to see me, to say the least. A thick glass plate separated us. During the course of the conversation, I started thinking about evil. What made this seemingly nice guy become a rapist? After I left (meanwhile, he made a plea bargain because he confessed to me.) I wondered when evil enters the body. At birth? Before birth? Or a bad childhood? And after hearing the rapist's struggle, I began researching good, evil, and psychopaths--which led me to write THE DARKNESS. The story is based on a serial killer's belief that he is okay; it's an entity that stalks him that's making him do the evil. And there began the skeleton of the story."

The Darkness is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.