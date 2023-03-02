REAL HOUSEWIVES Cast Member And Media Personality Kara Alloway To Release 'Most Hated' Novel

"Most Hated" the highly anticipated debut novel by Real Housewives Of Toronto cast member and media personality Kara Alloway, will be released May 9th, 2023. Published by Canadian publishing house, RE:Books Publishing, "Most Hated" is a juicy and fascinating peek behind the curtain into the world of reality TV.

Alloway's contemporary novel will have you smirking, shaking your head, and laughing through the rollercoaster ride of female friendships, where no one sticks to the script.

Kara Alloway is a respected journalist, fashion magazine editor-in-chief, on-air personality, producer and a cast member of The Real Housewives Of Toronto franchise. Alloway wrote "Most Hated" because she knows a little something of what takes place behind the scenes. The novel delves into the glamorous yet merciless world of reality TV. Alloway brings readers the inside perspective of someone who has been the reality TV villain and survived. "Most Hated" details what happens when six women join the cast of a reality tv show to try to change their lives. For those behind and in front of the cameras on Talk of the Town, make-ups, break-ups, and manipulation are all in the name of great entertainment. When real life blends with reality content, it's hard to tell the salt from the sugar.

* Zoe wants nothing more than to get ahead. As a producer all her energy is invested in making Talk of the Town, the most memorable, highest rated, and most dramatic reality content. She is prepared to do everything and anything to make it so.

*Dahlia knows two things for sure: this show's her chance to have a career all her own and her NFL-hottie husband is totally and completely in love with her. Except when the cameras start rolling, everything she knew for sure it is no longer certain and the more she tries to fix what's wrong with her love and her life the worse it gets.

*Sabrina, the celebutante, actress turned aristocrat, whose nickname is "The Countess of Controversy", had it all. Gorgeous husband. Beautiful family. A title. But when her life comes crashing down around her, her cousin Budgie convinces her to join the show. Together they'll turn things around... except the pressure of the show, the pressure of her ex, and the pressure of her own expectations almost ruin her life all over again.

The parties are outrageous, the closets are filled with expensive clothes and the drinks are strong. When big personalities meet bigger consequences, it's every woman for herself, because nobody wants to end up as the "most hated".

"Most Hated" is available for pre-order, now!