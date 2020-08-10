Pulitzer Prize-Winning Author Shirley Ann Grau Dies at 91

Grau was known for her novels and short stories about the Deep South.

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Shirley Ann Grau has died at age 91.

Grau was raised in Alabama and Louisiana, and many of her novels document the broad social changes of the Deep South during the twentieth century, particularly as they affected African Americans.

Grau's first novel, The Hard Blue Sky (1958) was about the descendants of European pioneers living on an island off the coast of Louisiana.

Grau's collection of stories The Black Prince was nominated for the National Book Award in 1956. Her novel The Keepers of the House was awarded the 1965 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction.

View More Books Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You