Popular Southern Mystery Series To Issue e New Installment And Reissue Past Releases

Acclaimed mystery writer Margaret Fenton will celebrate the re-release of two installments of her popular southern mystery series, plus the release of a new series title this Spring. Aakenbaaken & Kent will reissue Fenton's Little Lamb Lost and Little Girl Gone in both trade paper and eBook editions, and will release Fenton's latest mystery, Little White Lies on March 7, 2023.

Fenton's series, which features Birmingham, Alabama child welfare social worker protagonist Claire Conover, has earned high critical praise:

Margaret Fenton writes the Little mystery series featuring child welfare social worker Claire Conover. Margaret spent nearly ten years as a child and family therapist for her county's child welfare department before focusing on writing. Hence, her work tends to reflect her interest in social causes and mental health, especially where kids are concerned. She has been a planning coordinator of Murder in the Magic City since its inception in 2003. Margaret lives in the Birmingham suburb of Hoover with her husband, a retired software developer, and their three adorable Papillons.

Aakenbaaken & Kent is a traditional, independent book publisher based in Georgia.