Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Popular Southern Mystery Series To Issue e New Installment And Reissue Past Releases

Acclaimed mystery writer Margaret Fenton will celebrate the re-release of two installments of her popular southern mystery series, plus the release of a new series.

Feb. 15, 2023  

Acclaimed mystery writer Margaret Fenton will celebrate the re-release of two installments of her popular southern mystery series, plus the release of a new series title this Spring. Aakenbaaken & Kent will reissue Fenton's Little Lamb Lost and Little Girl Gone in both trade paper and eBook editions, and will release Fenton's latest mystery, Little White Lies on March 7, 2023.

Fenton's series, which features Birmingham, Alabama child welfare social worker protagonist Claire Conover, has earned high critical praise:

Margaret Fenton writes the Little mystery series featuring child welfare social worker Claire Conover. Margaret spent nearly ten years as a child and family therapist for her county's child welfare department before focusing on writing. Hence, her work tends to reflect her interest in social causes and mental health, especially where kids are concerned. She has been a planning coordinator of Murder in the Magic City since its inception in 2003. Margaret lives in the Birmingham suburb of Hoover with her husband, a retired software developer, and their three adorable Papillons.

Aakenbaaken & Kent is a traditional, independent book publisher based in Georgia.



Dr. Heidi Gregory-Mina Releases New Childrens Book THE CHRONICLES OF CRAZY HAZELNUT: CAPAB Photo
Dr. Heidi Gregory-Mina Releases New Children's Book THE CHRONICLES OF CRAZY HAZELNUT: CAPABLE OF ANYTHING
Dr. Heidi Gregory-Mina has released her new children's book, The Chronicles of Crazy Hazelnut: Capable of Anything.
Author, Screenwriter & Director Maurice Woodson Releases First 2 Chapters Of New Novel Photo
Author, Screenwriter & Director Maurice Woodson Releases First 2 Chapters Of New Novel NOTHING TO LOSE
Author, screenwriter, director , producer, Maurice Woodson, whose career includes working in the Publishing, Music,TV and Film industries, has released the first two chapters of his novel 'Nothing To Lose' via Amazon's Kindle Vella, which allows books to be released chapters at a time.
Sound Therapy Expert Dr. Shelley Snow Launches New Book, The Power Of Sound To Heal Photo
Sound Therapy Expert Dr. Shelley Snow Launches New Book, 'The Power Of Sound To Heal'
Sound Therapy expert Dr. Shelley Snow is launching her new book, 'The Power of Sound to Heal' (IBSN 978-0228876915; June, 2022); the book hit #1 for 3 days in a row on Amazon's KDP charts. It introduces new audiences to the emerging fields of Sound Therapy and Sound Healing.
Robert Boog Releases New Book, The Real-Life Mystery Of Shakespeares Lost Years Photo
Robert Boog Releases New Book, 'The Real-Life Mystery Of Shakespeare's Lost Years'
Robert Boog has released his new book, The Real-Life Mystery of Shakespeare's Lost Years: Solving the Mysteries, Myths, and Mistakes of William Shakespeare.

More Hot Stories For You


Dr. Heidi Gregory-Mina Releases New Children's Book THE CHRONICLES OF CRAZY HAZELNUT: CAPABLE OF ANYTHINGDr. Heidi Gregory-Mina Releases New Children's Book THE CHRONICLES OF CRAZY HAZELNUT: CAPABLE OF ANYTHING
February 14, 2023

Dr. Heidi Gregory-Mina has released her new children's book, The Chronicles of Crazy Hazelnut: Capable of Anything.
Author, Screenwriter & Director Maurice Woodson Releases First 2 Chapters Of New Novel NOTHING TO LOSEAuthor, Screenwriter & Director Maurice Woodson Releases First 2 Chapters Of New Novel NOTHING TO LOSE
February 14, 2023

Author, screenwriter, director , producer, Maurice Woodson, whose career includes working in the Publishing, Music,TV and Film industries, has released the first two chapters of his novel 'Nothing To Lose' via Amazon's Kindle Vella, which allows books to be released chapters at a time.
Texas Med School Dean Pens Historical Novel About The Early Days Of Infectious DiseaseTexas Med School Dean Pens Historical Novel About The Early Days Of Infectious Disease
February 13, 2023

Infectious disease expert Steven L. Berk, M.D. will celebrate the release of In Search of the Animalcule this February. Berk, an award-winning writer and Texas medical school dean, is author of Anatomy of a Kidnapping: A Doctor's Story, which People magazine hailed 'a harrowing account of a compassionate doctor's abduction at gunpoint from his own home. Stays with you.'
Sound Therapy Expert Dr. Shelley Snow Launches New Book, 'The Power Of Sound To Heal'Sound Therapy Expert Dr. Shelley Snow Launches New Book, 'The Power Of Sound To Heal'
February 13, 2023

Sound Therapy expert Dr. Shelley Snow is launching her new book, 'The Power of Sound to Heal' (IBSN 978-0228876915; June, 2022); the book hit #1 for 3 days in a row on Amazon's KDP charts. It introduces new audiences to the emerging fields of Sound Therapy and Sound Healing.
Robert Boog Releases New Book, 'The Real-Life Mystery Of Shakespeare's Lost Years'Robert Boog Releases New Book, 'The Real-Life Mystery Of Shakespeare's Lost Years'
February 13, 2023

Robert Boog has released his new book, The Real-Life Mystery of Shakespeare's Lost Years: Solving the Mysteries, Myths, and Mistakes of William Shakespeare.
share