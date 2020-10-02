P.G. Shriver Releases New YA Sci-fi Fantasy Novel THE LOST PRINCE

The Lost Prince is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

Author P.G. Shriver has announced the release of the final book in her The Gifted Ones Trilogy, The Lost Prince, released by Gean Penny Books on October 1, 2020. Book one, Paradise Rising was released in June 2020 and book two, Time of Dreams was released in August 2020.

A call to unite. A search for truth. Two superhuman teens running from the law...

Paradise, Texas. Fourteen-year-old Carmen isn't sure what happened to her mother; one day she's helping cook dinner, but the next day, her mother's missing and Carmen's fleeing for her life. Burdened with anger that interferes with her unusual power, she takes to the streets with the only clue her mother left behind. But when she encounters a stranger picking through her belongings, she finds herself in a life or death situation.

Seventeen-year-old Simon survived a tragedy he doesn't remember; he doesn't know how or why he's on the streets. So when his physical needs overtake him, he'll do anything to satisfy them, including scavenging a homeless den. And when he discovers a drawing on the cardboard ceiling, it sparks a memory that compels him to help the owner.

But with danger lurking in every alleyway and one clue to lead the way, they may not succeed...

Can Carmen and Simon discover how their mutual clue connects them before her mother's life is taken?

The Lost Prince is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

About the Author:

P.G. Shriver holds a Masters in Education, a Bachelors in English and is currently retired from teaching. Shriver writes from her country home in Texas. She lives with her family among three Great Pyrenees, an eighty-five pound Chihuahua, four horses, six cats and many of my favorite books from various genres, seventeen of which are her own published works, seven picture books for children, five first reader chapter books, and five middle grade-young adult novels. Somewhere in the menagerie is my retired husband who enjoys his role as sounding board.

View More Books Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You