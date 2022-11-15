New Novel, LAST CHANCE A Rocket Full Of Misfits Hurls Towards A New Planet
"Last Chance" is now out through Tellwell Publishing (KDP $3.79) and available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Indigo and more.
"Last Chance: A Future Apocalypse Caught in a Trilogy" by Darren E. Watling (ISBN: 978-0228882879; released Oct., 2022) is a quirky look at earth's final hours. The best and brightest are sent to colonize a more stable planet as earth meets its untimely demise.
However a Plan B rocket contains a motley crew who could be described as "wildcards" at best. Humanity's survival hangs in the balance in a new world. Sci-fi fans will be delighted by this experimental book, which is both a novel and an anthology all-in-one, with no shortage of toilet humour.
The earth's epilogue was a forgone conclusion. Our World selects seven of the best human beings that man, woman, and others could put their faith in, to ensure human existence, each displaying traits of a master in his/hers/its field. However, not all traits are in the best interest of humankind. Seven hospital patients are placed on a Plan B shuttle. Life was difficult on Earth and a new planet presents new problems. Will the ex-Fruit and Nut Friendly Psychiatric Hospital patients rise to the challenge? Be sure to read this no holds barred apocalyptic tale that satirizes end-of-the-world dramas.
Darren E. Watling is a first time author, whose comedic novel is a touching tribute to his mother who was unable to finish telling this hilarious tale - a well rated short story that turned heads because of its quirky humor and plot twists.
Amazon.com: "Last Chance: A Future Apocalypse Caught in a Trilogy" - https://a.co/d/7SMJCp1
BOOK SUMMARY:
Author: Darren E. Watling
Genre: FICTION / Science Fiction / Comedy
Released: October, 2022
PAPERBACK ISBN-13: 978-0228882862
HARDCOVER ISBN-13: 978-0228882879
KDP ASIN: B0BK38PQ1Q
Publisher: Tellwell Talent ( https://tellwell.ca/ )
