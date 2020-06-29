Michelle Prak Releases New Contemporary Chick-Lit Novel MEDIA QUEEN

Author Michelle Prak has announced the release of her new chick-lit novel, Media Queen. Released in June 2020, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers. It is a compulsive read with an outrageous main character!

Jordyn Fairweather has worked hard to reach the top of the magazine world, but now she's in trouble.

Younger stars are scrambling to steal her crown, and media companies are collapsing around her in the face of a new threat - the internet.

She's come a long way from small town Beddo, where she obsessed over teen glossies until pushing her way into an internship with Sixteen magazine. But if Jordyn's empire is going to survive, she needs to move fast and keep reinventing herself.

Spanning the late 90s and 2000s, Media Queen is a compulsive read with an outrageous main character. It comes with the essential ingredient that Jordyn demands of all her stories: juice!

Book No 2 in the #HollyAnna series - following Goodbye Newsroom - Media Queen can also be enjoyed as a standalone novel.

Media Queen is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.



About the Author:

Michelle Prak is an indie author and university teacher who runs her own PR agency. She loves creating energetic and ambitious characters who will make you laugh and inspire you at the same time.

