Matthew Lawrence Scigousky Releases New Book Of Poetry REVEAL YOURSELF

Matthew Lawrence Scigousky has released his new book of poetry entitled: Reveal Yourself: The Best Version Of You Is Looking Right Through Your Eyes.

A book of poetry designed to inspire and awaken the soul.

Based on the positive mindset and unlocking new ways to look at things through a lens of opportunity, the author believes no matter the color of our skin, gender, or ethnicity we as people all go through very similar things in life. Our common bond is struggle, adversity, and challenges.

We all face them in life. The difference maker is some of us try and run away and avoid while others understand that by embracing them you can unlock strength inside, learn to overcome, and discover assets of tremendous value. The kind assets that allow you to excel in the arena of life.

Each one of these poems is infused with positive energy and given marching orders to reach those who need it most. There are common themes throughout but it is the author's desire that one of them touches your soul and inspires you to make an amazing change in your life.

Matthew believes each person is special and there is something inside you to share with others. This is the gift you were born with. Many never find it but I promise it's there waiting to be discovered and maybe one of these poems helps you do just that.

Unleash Your Inner Strength and Find Inspiration in the Transformative Collection of Poems

About the Author:



Matthew Lawrence Scigousky is a medical device sales professional and athlete who believes in overcoming adversity and pushing oneself to achieve success. Despite being born with a spinal tumor that left him with a permanently deformed leg, Matthew became a competitive ski racer and succeeded in multiple sports. He has applied the same principles in his book, "Reveal Yourself", inspiring readers to unlock their true potential and live a healthy, balanced life. His mission is to share his blessings and lift others up so that they too can live an abundant life.

