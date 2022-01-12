Marston Lyons Releases New Book THE WEE TREASURY OF PRAISES OF MIDDLE AGE

Marston Lyons has released the newest book in The Wee Treasury short humor book series: The Wee Treasury of Praises of Middle Age: Meditations on Things That Will Go Wrong.

"Funny" "I could relate to most of it" - 5 Stars Goodreads Reader Reviews

There's an excitement in the air. The moment you've waited for your entire life so far is finally here... You're middle-aged! Yes, halfway to 100. But don't believe the hype-it's not all bran and weight gain. Other things come with the territory as well. Retirement? Younger generations who don't know what it was like back in the day? Lactose intolerance? Don't fret! The Wee Treasury of Praises of Middle Age: Meditations on Things That Will Go Wrong is here to help. With a heapin' helpin' of snark, this book is a three-pronged way to calm your nerves, find acceptance with the universe, and be at one with your middle age-ness. This book is designed to provide you with a pause between each meditation to breathe and reflect on every other page. We also know that you're tired and would appreciate the opportunity to sit and do nothing for a moment.

This little gem of a book will help you:

FEEL the wisdom that is instantly yours once you become "middle-aged"

UNDERSTAND why you need to tell anyone who will listen what it was like back when you were their age

PONDER why sitting in your recliner always feels so right

PHILOSOPHIZE about the mysterious universe

FIND the television remote control (not guaranteed)

...and so much more!

The Wee Treasury of Praises of Middle Age: Meditations on Things That Will Go Wrong

makes a perfect gift for middle-aged people, soon-to-be-middle-aged people, former middle-aged people, and anyone who lives with or knows any of the above people.

So, get right to it and start reading this book today...before you lose your reading glasses again!

The Wee Treasury of Praises of Middle Age: Meditations on Things That Will Go Wrong is available today on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:



Marston Lyons is an author of several published humor essays, countless unpublished humor essays, and the creator of a therapeutic blog called Fortyteen Candles. Marston is proud to present this second book in the new series of short humor books, The Wee Treasury. The next books in The Wee Treasury humor series are scheduled to be published soon. Look for them in your grocer's freezer.