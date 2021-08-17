​​​​​​​Mark Warren's Trilogy WYATT EARP, AN AMERICAN ODYSSEY Now Available In Paperback

Mark Warren's Award-Winning Trilogy, Wyatt Earp, An American Odyssey, is now available in paperback.

Warren's trilogy has been the recipient of an "Editor's Choice" designation from The Historical Novel Society, a Spur Award Finalist by the Western Writers of America, and a 2020 Will Rogers Medallion Award.

Western historian Mark Warren has logged more than 6 decades of study in the Earp story, visiting the places where Wyatt Earp played his part in history and cobbled together a remarkable life. After interviewing the top researchers in the Earp field from Georgia to California, Warren has given readers a real understanding of the Earp story, not by trying to explain the man, but by letting the reader experience Earp's motivations, aspirations, shortcomings, and tragedies. Was Wyatt Earp the hero that legend has taught us? Or was he the greatly flawed opportunist that some revisionist historians have suggested? This trilogy presents a balanced answer to those questions.

Reviewer Quotes:

“Woven with clarity and colorful prose, Warren leads readers on an odyssey to 1879 Tombstone where we feel the desert dust and hear spurs jangling… An accomplished researcher, Warren is ever-faithful to the facts…” ~Denise McAllister, quoted from Roundup Magazine and True West Magazine.

Warren’s masterful research and vivid descriptive skills again shine through as he wraps up his trilogy.” The Historical Novel Society

“A good book offers the ultimate escape. It’s armchair travel to those wild places of the imagination. And if the best of books allows us to escape to new realms, then I would have to say that Warren’s books took me to places I had previously not expected to visit, but I’m really glad I went there.” Peta Stevallai, New Zealand Booklovers

Quote from Warren: "When I was seven years old I checked out a book from my elementary school library and read the so-called "biography" of Wyatt Earp. The story reached down inside me and gripped my soul. Why? Courage has always fascinated me, and whether or not it was courage or lack of fear (two very different ideas) that governed Wyatt Earp's actions, he had my attention. It would be many years before I would discover that this early Earp book was highly fictionalized. The real story, I learned, was more complicated and much more interesting."

About the Books:

The Long Road to Legend - Young Wyatt Earp grows up on the Iowa frontier and learns the balance of servitude to a demanding father and the self-esteem of independent fortitude. In California he is introduced to an adage that will forever haunt him and his failed ambitions to be a businessman: that, like most men, he might have to settle for less. After a year of marriage his wife and child die, leaving him in a wasteland of misery that leads him into trouble with the law. Eventually, he pulls himself up and embraces an occupation for which he seems to be perfectly suited: an officer of the law.

Born to the Badge - As a policeman in Wichita and Dodge City, Wyatt earns a reputation as a no-nonsense officer who will back away from no man. The economy of these towns depends upon cattle drives from Texas and the roughshod drovers who accompany them. In the height of the cattle season, the towns bustle with activity, including wild drunken sprees intended to test the mettle of Kansas lawmen. Wyatt proves himself time and again as he faces down the likes of Mannen Clemens, Melvin King, and Clay Allison. In Texas he meets a man whose name will be forever linked with his own. Doc Holliday is a testy, Southern ex-dentist turned gambler, who is dying from tuberculosis. By giving Wyatt information about the train robbers, Doc offers the first thread in an unlikely friendship that will weave the two men's lives into a common story that will be told through the ages.

A Law Unto Himself - Drawn to the silver boom in Tombstone, Arizona Territory, Wyatt and his brothers start anew with aspirations to strike it big in business. Fate seems to have other plans for Wyatt, as he reverts to the foot-soldier status of a hard-nosed enforcer of the law. Enemy lines are drawn between the Earps and the cow-boy rustlers, finally culminating in the famed gunfight near the O.K. Corral. When the Earps prevail in this face to face battle, the cow-boys resort to midnight back-shooting, killing one Earp and maiming another. When the courts cannot adjudicate over perjuring outlaws, Wyatt Earp takes the law into his own hands and dispenses a personal justice that will elevate his name into American legend.

Book ISBNs:

The Long Road to Legend - 978-1493053391

Born to the Badge - 978- 1493053414

A Law Unto Himself - 978-1493053438

About the Author - Warren has written extensively about nature for local and national magazines. He lectures on Native American history and survival skills, and Western Frontier History presenting at museums and cultural centers around the country. His Wyatt Earp, An American Odyssey trilogy was honored by WWA's Spur Awards, The Historical Novel Society and the 2020 Will Rogers Medallion Awards under the original hardback editions, Born to the Badge (2018) and Promised Land (2019.)

His published books include Two Winters in a Tipi (Lyons Press 2012), Secrets of the Forest (A four volume nature series from Lyons Press 2020), Wyatt Earp, An American Odyssey (a trilogy from TwoDot August 2021), Indigo Heaven (Cengage, July 2021), The Librarian, The Cowboy and the Groomsman from the anthology Librarians of the West: A Quartet (Cengage, September 2021), Song of the Horseman (Speaking Volumes, August 2021), Last of the Pistoleers (Speaking Volumes, October 2021).

Visit Mark Warren's website at www.markwarrenbooks.com

