Lost Ed Wood Novels Found And Published For First Time In 50 Years!

Now on Amazon! Eight great Edward D. Wood, Jr. novels have been discovered in an attic in Oklahoma. They have been painstakingly reprinted from the tiny text, on aged, yellow paper, to a larger, clearer text on exception cream paper. Countless hours have been toiled formatting and silently correcting typos for a new, refreshing read. It's a major Ed Wood miracle, bringing these lost gospels to the curious modern age. They all bare the original covers, some wonderfully illustrated in the glorious 60s pulp style. The stories include a crock-pot of weirdos and oddballs, transvestites and strippers, detectives chasing unknown killers, lovely young runaways caught up with seedy carnivals, and much, much more sleazy insanity!

Edward D. Wood, Jr. is probably best known for his "so-bad-they're-good B-movies, such as, Plan 9 from Outer Space (1959), Glen or Glenda (1953), Bride of the Monster (1955) and Night of the Ghouls (1959). He has been considered by the ignorant masses as the Worst Director of All Time. It is much less commonly known that he was a prolific novelist, cranking out adult paperbacks from the mid Sixties to the late Seventies. His film work pales in comparison to the juicy, passionate adult storytelling that oozes from his novels. Wood completed approximately eighty adult novels in his life, many under various pseudonyms, for a handful of small time publishers that are now defunct.

After a premature death in 1978, Wood wasn't recognized or celebrated until Johnny Depp lovingly portrayed him in the charming Tim Burton film, Ed Wood (1994). Many documentaries, like the movie, fail to mention or shine light on the fact that Eddie had achieved so much in the literary world, one of the most prolific writers ever. His widow, Kathy, re-published a few of the books back in the late 90s, delighting fans worldwide. Many were left to wonder about the many other stories, titles remembered but the complete text now lost, discarded, or hoarded.

Searching for the coveted mysterious paperbacks became an cult-like obsession, a treasure hunt for those intrigued by the ultimate literary bizarre. Occasionally, they appear in auctions, but the asking price is always quite expensive. A several hundred-dollar price tag is not uncommon. They're usually snatched up, fleeting like a ghost leopard in the dead of night, leaving the loyal Ed Wood fan sad and dismayed, until now. Thanks to Old Virginian Press and their team's very hard work, these Edward D. Wood, Jr. novels can be enjoyed again, for the first time in five decades!

So make sure you're alone, turn the lights down low and pour yourself a stiff double. You've got a date with the girls, the boys and everything in-between, in these racy, horrifying, controversial and erotic novels! Reading intended for mature adults only! Collect all eight (before they disappear again for another fifty years).

Side-Show Siren

When Karl the Abominable Snowman escapes from a carnival, a series of gruesome murders ensues. Also know as, Naked Bones. Originally published in 1966.

Parisian Passions

A detective tries to solve the murder of a beautiful exotic dancer. Writing under pseudonym J. X. Williams. Originally published in 1966.

Suburbia Confidential

A collection of case histories as reported to Emil Moreau. Writing under pseudonym Emil Moreau. Originally published in 1967.

Purple Thighs

Hippie sexploitation, cover says "Originally titled Lost Souls Delivered", Wood's personal acronym for LSD. Main characters Adam and Eve. Originally published in 1968.

Carnival Piece

Akin to Side-Show Siren the novel follows a "murder-at-the-carnival" plot. Writing under pseudonym Kathleen Everett (Wood's wife's maiden name). Originally published in 1969.

The Adult Version of Dracula

Told in an epistolary fashion via Jonathan Harker's journal, letters, clippings, etc. Originally published in 1970.

Mary-Go-Round

A helpless young girl faces the shocking sexual horrors of the seedy traveling carnival she runs away with. Originally published in 1972.

Diary of a Transvestite Hooker

A telling of escapades in the life of transvestite hooker. Writing under pseudonym Dick Trent. Originally published in 1972.





