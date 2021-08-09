Lisa Pellegrene's Book BE EPIC, CHOOSE LOVE Lands On Amazon's Hot New Releases

Author, TV/Film professional and lifelong animal welfare advocate, Lisa Pellegrene, recently published an updated version of "Be Epic, Choose Love," on Amazon, continuing to inspire readers with her lyrical poetic prose and spoken word about love and life. "Be Epic, Choose Love" is in the "Top 100" in the category of "Epic Poems," and is listed as #2 in "Amazon Hot New Releases" in the category of "Epic Poems." Readers can enjoy this book via Kindle or in the 215 page full color paperback.

Be Epic, Choose Love is an uplifting collection of epic poems and lyrical poetic prose, done in a long verse, spoken word fashion, reminding readers that love is what perseveres. Pellegrene reminds readers that by always choosing love starting with oneself and for others; this is true strength. Lisa Pellegrene independently published "Be Epic, Choose Love" in March of 2019. Pellegrene published her full-color, extended version on Amazon on July 9, 2021. Every photograph within the book is from her travels and living life, not knowing at the time, according to Pellegrene, that they would one day be included in a book. Pellegrene describes waking up one morning and "having a lot of gratitude, and with a heart and spirit of wanting to give back to help others, and to do more in this world to do so." This is when she began writing, not realizing that she had a book, until she had written thousands of words through various excerpts. Continuing, "When I realized that I had a book in the making which would help to encourage and inspire people, reminding them to always persevere, I continued writing where everything just continued to flow, and then gathered pictures from my travels that would mesh well with the book. Many contact me to say that "Be Epic, Choose Love" is one that they return to again and again, on days when they could use a little extra inspiration and encouragement." Concluding, "This makes me happy that the intention I had that morning to help lift up others, turned into a book that is truly doing just that."

One reader states, "The world needs to read this book," and another discusses how it is one that makes you feel better and reminds you that love does exist in this world and it starts with each of us.

An excerpt from Pellegrene's book, which is available on Amazon in full color, Barnes and Noble and Waterstones in the UK, is as follows: "Choose love. Learning one's own worth is a priority. The love that you find which comes from within, it has a beautiful ability to bring the happiest you back again. Now with wisdom and truth, love and knowledge and strength realized, the most shattered hearts fill up with love. The kind that goes from this page to one's heart."

