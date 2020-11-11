LaVerne Thompson Releases New Contemporary Romance CHANCES ARE

LaVerne Thompson is a USA Today Bestselling, award winning, multi-published author.

Best-selling author LaVerne Thompson has announced the release of her contemporary romance novel, Chances Are, published by Isisindc Publishing in September 2020.

If we work together can we still sleep together?

Kayla's world is turned upside down: first she's fired from the bank she's worked at for fifteen years. Then on the same day rehired by the new bank president, a man she's got the hots for, but he's her boss and he's got the hots for her too. Until he finds out his bank's been robbed and Kayla's somehow involved.

Talbert Reynolds, III isn't at the top of the financial world because he shied away from risks, and pursuing Kayla could be one of the biggest risks of his life. But she's worth it.

Or is she?

About the Author:

LaVerne Thompson is a USA Today Bestselling, award winning, multi-published author, an avid reader and a writer of contemporary, fantasy, and sci/fi sensual romances. She loves creating worlds within and without our world. She also writes romantic suspense and new adult romance under the pen name Ursula Sinclair also a USA Today Bestselling Author.

She is a certified chocoholic and is currently working on several projects. Some might even involve chocolate. But writing helps maintain her sanity.

Sign up for her newsletter for sneak peeks and advance info on new releases as well as a few freebies to subscribers. http://bit.ly/1hA7C9W

View More Books Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You