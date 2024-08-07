Kelly Jeanne Pittman Releases New Book UNLEASHING HAPPINESS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kelly's happiest moment was when she adopted her daughter but it takes a turn for the worst when her daughter's anger and opposition begin to rule the family. Unable to find answers within the professional community, Kelly relies on her faith and discovers the resiliency of our amazing and beautiful brain.

Are you tired of daily battles and intense emotions with your child? Do you long for a meaningful and respectful relationship but don't know where to start? Kelly Jeanne Pittman's debut memoir, Unleashing Happiness: How I Helped Free My Child from Anxious Thoughts, offers hope and practical solutions for parents facing these challenges.

In Unleashing Happiness, Kelly Jeanne Pittman chronicles her journey from heartbreak to triumph, pushing against traditional mental health norms to heal her daughter, Jayna. Kelly's story is a testament to the power of faith, knowledge, and the resilience of the human spirit. From a special ed child in kindergarten to a straight-A honor student in high school, Jayna's transformation is a beacon of hope for parents everywhere.

Key Takeaways from the Book:

Master techniques to defuse daily battles and arguments.

Discover effective strategies to help your child overcome their fears.

Follow simple steps to teach your child how to manage big emotions.

Learn effective ways to manage the number one threat to your child's mental health.

Create an extraordinary relationship with your child even in the hard places.

About the Author:

Kelly Jeanne Pittman is a Brain Training Specialist with over a decade of experience helping families overcome challenges associated with disruptive behavior. Her passion for studying the brain's ability to change was ignited by her daughter's mental health journey. Kelly's work in neurofeedback and audio-visual entrainment, along with her expertise as an emotional freedom coach, equips her to help parents and children build extraordinary relationships.

Kelly and Jayna are passionate about supporting Christian families through their book, coaching, speaking engagements, trainings, and their podcast, Faithfully Unapologetic. They inspire parents to nurture extraordinary bonds that thrive in Christ's love.

For more information: Visit Kelly Jeanne Pittman's website at Kelly Jeanne Pittman Website or connect on social media:

Website: http://www.KellyJeannePittman.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FaithfullyUnapologetic/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/FaithfullyUnapologetic

Unleashing Happiness: How I Helped Free My Child from Anxious Thoughts is available for purchase on Amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/Unleashing-Happiness-Helped-Anxious-Thoughts-ebook/dp/B0CS7KVFTJ/

