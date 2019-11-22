Keith Steinbaum Promotes His Sleuth Mystery Novel 'You Say Goodbye'

Keith Steinbaum has announced the promotion of his sleuth mystery novel, You Say Goodbye.

After a temperamental meltdown on stage, Sean Hightower, a regretful and resentful "one hit wonder" rock musician hoping for a comeback, returns to his girlfriend's condo seeking comfort from the woman he loves. But after letting himself in, he discovers her naked body on the bed, murdered from a bullet to the head. When the police detective arrives and sees the two taped pieces of paper on the wall with the word, "hello," on one and "goodbye," on the other, he realizes that the renowned serial killer, The Beatles Song Murderer, has struck again. In the days that follow, he reaches another conclusion-the Beatles Song Murderer is probably somebody Sean knows. Now the detective needs Sean's help to find the killer.

You Say Goodbye is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

Book Details:

You Say Goodbye

By Keith Steinbaum

Publisher: Black Opal Books

Published: February 2019

ISBN: 978-1644370957 (pb)

ISBN: 978-1644371992 (hc)

ASIN: B07NFWNCW6

Pages: 312

Genre: Sleuth Mystery

About the Author:

Keith Steinbaum is a California author who had devoted to poetry, followed by a few minor achievements as a professional song lyricist, I eventually decided to write a novel, culminating in the completion of The Poe Consequence, a supernatural thriller, human drama that received Books-andAuthors.net's Supernatural Thriller of the Year, Kirkus Reviews' listing as a top Indie book of the year, and a Finalist placing in 2017's International Book Excellence Awards competition. This novel and his second, You Say Goodbye were published by Black Opal Books. Although he has supported himself and his family through a long career in the landscape industry, in his heart he's always considered himself a creative writer first and foremost.

Contact:

Website: http://www.keithsteinbaum.com

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/keithsteinbaum

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Keith-Steinbaum-Author-886647591355288

Promo Link: https://bookbuzz.net/blog/sleuth-mystery-you-say-goodbye/





