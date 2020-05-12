Kat Kronenberg Releases Third Installment of Live Big Trilogy, THINK BIG

In a society that often seems to encourage us all to look, act, and think the same, it can be difficult for kids to feel like what makes them unique matters. The truth is, the world needs each of us to discover, embrace, and celebrate all that makes us special so we can use our gifts to inspire others and to ultimately make a positive and lasting impact on the home we all share.

How can we encourage young people to do this? By thinking big! In the third installment of bestselling, award-winning author Kat Kronenberg's Live Big Trilogy, THINK BIG lights a spark within each reader and teaches us how to connect the powerful thoughts of our minds to the passions of our hearts.

In THINK BIG, we are reunited with moody Baboon as he discovers another powerful secret. His home, the African savanna, faces a drought that threatens his and the other animals' food sources, forcing them to face challenging situations where their very lives are at risk. The animals are scared, but inspired by Baboon, they learn to reflect on who they want to be and what choices they need to make to shape their futures. When the animals discover that a transformative power exists within each of them, they find that their internal "U-Shaped Bridge" - a recurring theme of a smile throughout Kronenberg's trilogy - allows them to connect their minds to their hearts, igniting their courage. Can they use their newfound power to not only survive, but ultimately thrive, amidst hardship?

Bright, eye-catching illustrations accompany this mythological fable, as well as a framework called The Hero's Journey, which allows children to write their own stories.

"THINK BIG combines the science of lovable and relatable animals, the scientific fact that stardust exists within each of us, and the importance of social and emotional learning to offer kids a way to celebrate their best life too. The animals' journey not only inspires them, but also prompts them to dig deep within themselves to discover how they, too, can make the world a better place," Kronenberg says.

Kat Kronenberg's life story and ability to inspire audiences has positioned her as a coveted keynote speaker, presenter at schools, and Austin Business Journal's Profile in Power Winner, Central Texas Women of Influence. She is also a Mom's Gold Choice Award Winner, Family Choice Winner, Writer's League of Texas Discovery Prize Winner living in Austin, Texas. As a member of the Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators, her hope and dream is that with books we can encourage one another to "follow our bliss," stay in the arena fighting for our dreams, and allow joy and fulfillment to be our internal GPS.

In addition to spreading her message through her books, she also provides community-building activities, Common Core aligned discussion and project guides, videos, and free downloadable activity sheets at www.katkronenberg.com. THINK BIG is the third and final book in the Live Big Trilogy.

THINK BIG is now available on Amazon, Book People, and booksellers nationwide. Part of the proceeds from the book will support WE, Grameen America, and teachers who want to bring classroom dreams to life via Donors Choose.





