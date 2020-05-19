K.C. Gillis Releases New Mystery Thriller LAKE EFFECT

Author K.C. Gillis has announced the upcoming release of the second book in his Jordan Reed Mystery series, Lake Effect, scheduled for release by Chesterfield Press on May 26, 2020.

Mysterious marina accidents. Destroyed evidence. Can a tenacious reporter decipher the twisted clues at a small-town lake?

Jordan Reed is burned out from all the attention on her previous high-profile story. But when a new lead lands in her lap, she reluctantly postpones her vacation to investigate a classic New England marina. With hundreds of dead fish washing up on Copper Lake's otherwise pristine shores, Jordan suspects a sinister cover-up.

But by the time she arrives on the scene, she's surprised to discover the police chief eliminated every last carcass and seems hellbent on blocking her inquiries. And her search for the culprit takes a perilous turn when gambling kingpins descend on the city and a string of unexplained calamities plague the docks.

Can Jordan expose the corruption, or will she be the next to go belly-up?

Lake Effect is the second book in the fast-paced Jordan Reed mystery series. If you like steely female sleuths, gripping action, and clever twists that'll keep you guessing, then you'll love K.C. Gillis's page-turning mystery. Buy Lake Effect to dive into dangerous waters today!

For fans of Robert Dugoni, Kendra Elliot, Melinda Leigh, JD Robb, Karin Slaughter, Gregg Olsen.

About the Author:



K.C. (Kevin) Gillis is the author of the Jordan Reed mystery series. Despite being a lifelong lover of stories and books, writing took a distant back seat as his professional career travelled through the Canadian Air Force, a decade as a chemist, followed by a long and continuing run in corporate America. With writing no longer in the back seat (but not quite yet in the front seat), Kevin now has the Jordan Reed series well underway. His personal interests focus on endurance and water sports. Having grown up in the Canadian Maritimes, he now lives in the US northeast.

Source: http://bookbuzz.net/blog/mystery-thriller-lake-effect/

Related Articles View More Books Stories

More Hot Stories For You