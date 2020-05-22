Joe Montaperto Promotes His Memoir NOBODY GETS OUT OF CATERING ALIVE

Former standup comedian, Joe Montaperto is promoting his memoir Nobody Gets Out Of Catering Alive...

A short time ago, Joe Montaperto was living the life. Enjoying the spotlight of the New York City comedy circuit. Performing with the likes of Jon Stewart and John Leguizamo. He was going to be a star. No doubt. Now, he sits in his old bedroom at his parent's house in New Jersey having a rather one-sided conversation with his mysteriously ever present Napoleon statue at three o'clock in the morning. It is 1990, he's just 30 years old, and he is rapidly losing his precious curly hair. And he's afraid of napkins. The only time he laughs is watching old TV reruns of "Lost In Space".

Disillusioned with his NYC stand-up comedy career, Joe makes a concerted attempt to reconcile madness with a intensive journey through spiritual teachings, social activism, and various dysfunctional relationships, only to discover, to his horror, that he can't escape the catering industry.

Nobody Gets Out Of Catering Alive... is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

About the Author:

Joe Montaperto was born in Brooklyn, NY and is now a Jersey City resident. He is also the author of two other books, The Edge of Whiteness and Lovely Chaos, the first two works in his memoir trilogy. He also still does work in catering and in his free time often dresses as a camel to educate and frighten children in Hoboken, NJ.

Purchase Links:

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07RZNDMZQ/

https://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebook/nobody-gets-out-of-catering-alive

https://books.apple.com/us/book/nobody-gets-out-of-catering-alive/id1472130285?mt=11&app=itunes

https://www.indiebound.org/book/9781096458685

https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/947090

Related Articles View More Books Stories

More Hot Stories For You