Jane Colt Releases New Erotic Romance TREAT OR HEX?

TREAT OR HEX? is scheduled for release on October 13, 2020.

Author Jane Colt has announced the upcoming release of her new erotic romance novel, Treat or Hex?, scheduled for release on October 13, 2020, by Totally Bound Publishing.

Drama student Gabrielle is distressed to find herself lusting after her best friend and improv partner Paul. Refusing to give in to her desire and ruin their relationship, she attributes it to having gone too long without sex. G's friend Natalie proposes the perfect solution-a Halloween party featuring a special guy for her horny friend.

But the party is more complicated than Gabrielle imagines. Since they're actors, when she and Paul get in costume, they become different people-the rakish 'Mississippi Gambler' Colonel Bartholomew W. Davis and sexy 'Bourbon Street Madam' Miss Tiffany. She is shocked when Paul comes on to her! Is he as attracted to her as she is to him? Or wait! Is this just another round of 'improv chicken'-a game they play in which they try to rattle the other so much they break character?

Natalie asks for the green light to seduce Paul. Gabrielle's 'sure thing' fails to show. Three horny witches tempt Paul with a foursome. He agrees! Or does he? And what about The Colonel's offer to pay Miss Tiffany for a night of pleasure? Gabrielle's head is spinning. Jealousy, lust, such confusion! Oh my!

Could it all be a trick that leads to a romantic treat?

About the Author:

Jane Colt began writing romances to deal with the stress of a 'day job' that's mainly about examining the various ways people treat one another badly. An incurable romantic, her stories give her hope that we really can live happily ever after-even if only in our imaginations. She writes erotic romances because, having been raised in a morally rigid home, she wants to encourage in her readers a healthier, 'sex positive' outlook. She especially wants her heroines to be as sexy and passionate as they desire. You can count on the fact that her couples end up in love and having great sex! ... OK, maybe they have the sex first!

Her stories aim to be light-hearted, fun, upbeat-and sexy! No dark, brooding, broken, tortured guys who need fixing. Just great, handsome, smart, sexy, 'real men' whose only weakness is being unable to resist the women she pairs them with. Think Lifetime or Hallmark movies plus hot sex!

She's lived on both coasts of the U.S., recently leaving the beaches of Los Angeles to return home to the glorious autumn foliage of western Massachusetts. Married, she and her spouse are happy to be the devoted servants of two adorable cats. She loves traveling. Favorite cities: San Francisco, Boston, Venice, London, London, London!

By the way, anyone who knows her would be shocked to learn she writes erotic romances. "Jane Colt" is a pen name. So, shhhhhh.

