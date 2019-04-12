In Our Eyes In Our Words Wins Gold at the 2019 IPPY Awards
Jeffrey C Horn has won a Gold Medal in fine art at the 2019 Independent Publisher Book Awards for his groundbreaking book of life portraits of homeless people
Who: California fine artist and educator Jeffrey C Horn
What: 2019 (annual) Independent Publisher Book Awards
When: April 10, 2019
Where: The awards ceremony will be held on Tuesday May 28, 2019, from 6-9pm at the legendary Copacabana in New York's Times Square
Why: Jeff Horn, one of California's leading fine artists and educators, has produced a book of portraits of homeless people, drawn from life more than 20 years ago. Many of the drawings in the book include a written statement or story made by the homeless person who sat for the portrait. Through the generosity of more than 50 backers Jeff has gifted more than 500 autographed copies of the book to California agencies, advocates, and community leaders as a way of showing appreciation for their exemplary efforts.
Recipient agencies include:
Beacon House - San Pedro
Veterans Legal Task Force - San Diego
Center for Healthy Living - Orange County
Episcopal Community Services of California
Habitat for Humanity
Orange County Homeboy Industries
LaDonna Harvey & Ted Garcia, KOGO Morning news anchors, San Diego County
Linda Kreter, Military Talk Radio host
NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness)
Orange County Newport Beach Central Library
Orange County Rescue Mission
Orange County Our City Outreach
PATH San Diego
Mark Benihoff, Salesfore.com CEO and homeless advocate
SPIN Serving People in Need - Orange County, California
Vietnam Veterans of America Homeless Coalition - San Diego
Wise Place Orange County
Contact
Bill Protzmann, Music Care Inc
1501 India St Ste 103-38
San Diego CA 92101
office 209-800-2185 / 800.785.8596
fax 209-800-2185 / 800.997.2268
email Bill@MusicCare.net
For more information call:
800.785.8596
