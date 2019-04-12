In Our Eyes In Our Words Wins Gold at the 2019 IPPY Awards





Jeffrey C Horn has won a Gold Medal in fine art at the 2019 Independent Publisher Book Awards for his groundbreaking book of life portraits of homeless peopleWho: California fine artist and educator Jeffrey C HornWhat: 2019 (annual) Independent Publisher Book AwardsWhen: April 10, 2019Where: The awards ceremony will be held on Tuesday May 28, 2019, from 6-9pm at the legendary Copacabana in New York's Times SquareWhy: Jeff Horn, one of California's leading fine artists and educators, has produced a book of portraits of homeless people, drawn from life more than 20 years ago. Many of the drawings in the book include a written statement or story made by the homeless person who sat for the portrait. Through the generosity of more than 50 backers Jeff has gifted more than 500 autographed copies of the book to California agencies, advocates, and community leaders as a way of showing appreciation for their exemplary efforts.Recipient agencies include:Beacon House - San PedroVeterans Legal Task Force - San DiegoCenter for Healthy Living - Orange CountyEpiscopal Community Services of CaliforniaHabitat for HumanityOrange County Homeboy IndustriesLaDonna Harvey & Ted Garcia, KOGO Morning news anchors, San Diego CountyLinda Kreter, Military Talk Radio hostNAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness)Orange County Newport Beach Central LibraryOrange County Rescue MissionOrange County Our City OutreachPATH San DiegoMark Benihoff, Salesfore.com CEO and homeless advocateSPIN Serving People in Need - Orange County, CaliforniaVietnam Veterans of America Homeless Coalition - San DiegoWise Place Orange CountyContactBill Protzmann, Music Care Inc1501 India St Ste 103-38San Diego CA 92101office 209-800-2185 / 800.785.8596fax 209-800-2185 / 800.997.2268email Bill@MusicCare.netFor more information call:800.785.8596