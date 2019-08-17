Hannah Lee Communications Announces BOOK INCUBATOR MEDIA

Hannah Lee Communications, Inc. an award-winning PR and marketing agency specialized in food, drinks and travel, today announces Book Incubator Media, a new initiative that identifies authors and compelling subjects to bring new hospitality-focused books to life. Promotional efforts are built into every phase of the publishing process to create maximum visibility and ensure its success as a marketing-forward, author-centric initiative. Launching in Summer 2019, several books are already in the pipeline by authors from notable bars, restaurants and hotels.

Book Incubator Media is a subsidiary of Hanna Lee Communications, which is now celebrating its 15th anniversary. It identifies top talent, including best-of-class authors, agents and photographers, to shape book projects and then work with established publishers. Book Incubator Media is an outgrowth of the agency's "Meet the Inspiring Authors" series of book-signing events to support authors who bring erudition, deep thinking and insights to the global conversation.

"We love books, and over the years we have promoted more than two dozen authors and their work through our 'Meet the Inspiring Authors' series to give back to the community," says Hanna Lee, President & Founder, Hanna Lee Communications. "We are taking this to the next level with our Book Incubator Media. Our goal is to work closely with our authors, publishers and collaborators to make each book stand out in an increasingly crowded marketplace."

PR and Social Media Incorporated Throughout the Process

What sets Book Incubator Media apart is PR and social media incorporated throughout the writing and publication process-before, during and after the book is published-to create maximum visibility in the press with reinforcing digital buzz via the agency's Digital Studio Division. This includes writing and distributing press releases, arranging interviews for authors with national media, hosting high-profile book signings and events, securing speaking opportunities for authors at top conferences and driving maximum awareness via social media.

Identifying and Rallying Partners to Leverage Resources

In addition, the agency will identify appropriate partners, such as representatives of relevant trade organizations, tourism bureaus and other brands that can become additional stakeholders in the books' success.

About Hanna Lee Communications, Inc.

Hannah Lee Communications, Inc. is an award-winning PR and marketing agency specialized in hospitality, travel, bars, restaurants, spirits and luxury lifestyle. The agency only represents products and companies that it believes in and who have a vision for changing the world.

This outlook drives its well-acknowledged excellence that has been recognized with more than 30 national and international awards, including "Best Branding," "Best Media Relations," "PR Innovator of the Year" and "Best Online Content." The agency's Digital Studio Division complements its PR campaigns through social media, photography and videography.

Current clients include: The Dead Rabbit; Danny Meyer's Cedric's at The Shed at Hudson Yards; Major Food Group's The Polynesian, Santina and Dirty French; The Times Square EDITION/John Fraser Restaurants; RedFarm; Dear Irving; Raised by Wolves and Polite Provisions; Fever-Tree Mixers; Sombra Mezcal; BenRiach and The GlenDronach Single Malt Scotch Whiskies; Slane Irish Whiskey; BERTOUX Brandy; iichiko Saiten Shochu; Ten To One Rum and more.

The agency's ongoing marketing-forward initiatives to support the hospitality community include the "Meet the Inspiring Authors" book-signing events, which count more than two dozen book authors to date, and the "Meet the Inspiring Women" series that features 150 influential leaders in hospitality and their words of wisdom.

