Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Gregory Erich Phillips Releases New Literary Novel A SEASON IN LIGHTS

Passion, ambition and escape, in the colorful artistic underworld off-Broadway.

May. 6, 2021  

Gregory Erich Phillips Releases New Literary Novel A SEASON IN LIGHTS

Author Gregory Erich Phillips has announced the release of his new literary novel, A Season in Lights by Lucid House Publishing.

Passion, ambition and escape, in the colorful artistic underworld off-Broadway.

Cammie, a dancer in her mid-thirties, has just landed her first part in a show since coming to New York City. Yet the tug of familial obligation and the guilt of what she sacrificed to be there weigh down her dancing feet. Her lover, Tom, an older piano player, came to the city as a young man in the 1980s with a story eerily in tune with Cammie's own. Through their triumphs and failures, both learn the fleeting nature of glory, the sweetness of new love, and how a dream come true isn't cherished until it passes. The bright lights of the stage intoxicate, while degradation and despair lurk close behind the curtain. Their sagas are marred by two pandemics, AIDS in the 1980s and COVID-19 today, which ravaged the performing arts community, leaving a permanent scar on those who lived through them. The poignant intersection of their stories reveals a love affair unbound by time, reaching across decades through the notes of a piano's remembered song.

About the Author:

Award-winning author Gregory Erich Phillips writes stories with strong characters whose lives, with their many challenges and joys, resonate with a wide audience. Raised in a literary family, Gregory began writing at the age of fourteen. Also an accomplished tango dancer and musician, Gregory has impressed audiences from the West Coast to New York City with his drama and grace on the dance floor.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Morgan James
Morgan James
Hayley Podschun
Hayley Podschun
Nik Walker
Nik Walker

Related Articles View More Books Stories
Artist Collectives Leonard Patterson Helps Artists Maximize Their Livestreaming Potential Photo

Artist Collective's Leonard Patterson Helps Artist's Maximize Their Livestreaming Potential In New Book

L. Fergus Releases New Speculative Adventure Novel EARTH 832 Photo

L. Fergus Releases New Speculative Adventure Novel EARTH 832

Sara Ohlin Releases New Contemporary Romance FLIRTING WITH FOREVER Photo

Sara Ohlin Releases New Contemporary Romance FLIRTING WITH FOREVER

Alan Moore, Mark Gatiss, Maxine Peake, Toby Jones and More to be Featured on VOICE OF THE Photo

Alan Moore, Mark Gatiss, Maxine Peake, Toby Jones and More to be Featured on VOICE OF THE FIRE Audiobook


More Hot Stories For You

  • Virginia Arthur Announces Political Novel TREED
  • Author Sherrill Nilson Releases Sci-fi Fantasy Novel
  • Actress, Model, And Recovery Specialist Dona Speir Releases Revealing Autobiography
  • Author Carolyn Denman Announces YA Fantasy Novel SONGLINES
  • Author L.E. Frost Releases YA Fantasy Novel, ROSE OF THE ALCHEMIST
  • Author Sophie Barnes Releases New Historical Romance Novel