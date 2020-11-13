Gary Beck's New Poetry Book DISRUPTIONS Released

Beck's published poetry books include: Dawn in Cities, Assault on Nature, Songs of a Clerk, Civilized Ways, Displays, and more.

Gary Beck has released his new book of poetry, Disruptions. Gary Beck has spent most of his adult life as a theatre director and worked as an art dealer when he couldn't earn a living in the theater. He has also been a tennis pro, a ditch digger and a salvage diver. His original plays and translations of Moliere, Aristophanes and Sophocles have been produced Off Broadway.

His poetry, fiction and essays have appeared in hundreds of literary magazines and his published books include 27 poetry collections, 10 novels, 3 short story collections, 1 collection of essays and 1 collection of one-act plays. Published poetry books include: Dawn in Cities, Assault on Nature, Songs of a Clerk, Civilized Ways, Displays, Perceptions, Fault Lines, Tremors, Perturbations, Rude Awakenings, The Remission of Order, Contusions and Desperate Seeker (Winter Goose Publishing. Forthcoming: Learning Curve). Earth Links, Too Harsh For Pastels, Severance, Redemption Value, Factional Disorder and Disruptions (Cyberwit Publishing. Forthcoming: Ignition Point). His novels include Extreme Change (Winter Goose Publishing). State of Rage and Wavelength (Cyberwit Publishing. Forthcoming: Protective Agency and Obsess). His short story collections include: A Glimpse of Youth (Sweatshoppe Publications). Now I Accuse and other stories (Winter Goose Publishing) and Dogs Don't Send Flowers and other stories (Wordcatcher Publishing). Collected Essays of Gary Beck (Cyberwit Publishing). The Big Match and other one act plays (Wordcatcher Publishing). Collected Plays of Gary Beck Volume 1 and Plays of Aristophanes translated, then directed by Gary Beck) (Cyberwit Publishing. Forthcoming: Collected Plays of Gary Beck Volume II). Gary lives in New York City.

www.garycbeck.com

www.facebook.com/authorgarybeck

https://www.amazon.com/dp/9388319346/

