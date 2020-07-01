Gary Beck's New Novel WAVE LENGTH Released

Wave Length follows Mike Sanchez, a Mexican-American boy, as he grows up in a run down trailer camp in a small Southern California beach town. He delivers newspapers until the paper goes online. His mother's boyfriend kicks him out of the trailer, then he lives on the beach where he becomes fascinated by surfing. A job in the Wave Length surf shop transforms him as he becomes a surfer, develops talents and abilities as he builds a meaningful life.

Wave Length is a 363 page novel in paperback with a price of $20.00.

Gary Beck has spent most of his adult life as a theater director and worked as an art dealer when he couldn't earn a living in the theater. He has also been a tennis pro, a ditch digger and a salvage diver. His original plays and translations of Moliere, Aristophanes and Sophocles have been produced Off Broadway. His poetry, fiction and essays have appeared in hundreds of literary magazines and his published books include 26 poetry collections, 11 novels, 3 short story collections, 1 collection of essays and 2 collections of plays. Published poetry books include: Dawn in Cities, Assault on Nature, Songs of a Clerk, Civilized Ways, Displays, Perceptions, Fault Lines, Tremors, Perturbations, Rude Awakenings, The Remission of Order, Contusions and Desperate Seeker (Winter Goose Publishing).

Forthcoming: Learning Curve and Ignition Point). Earth Links, Too Harsh For Pastels, Severance and Redemption Value (Cyberwit Publishing. Forthcoming: Fractional Disorder). His novels include a series 'Stand to Arms, Marines': Call to Valor, Crumbling Ramparts and Raise High the Walls (Gnome on Pig Productions) and Extreme Change (Winter Goose Publishing). Wave Length (Cyberwit Publishing). His short story collections include: A Glimpse of Youth (Sweatshoppe Publications). Now I Accuse and other stories (Winter Goose Publishing) and Dogs Don't Send Flowers and other stories (Wordcatcher Publishing). The Republic of Dreams and other essays (Gnome on Pig Productions). The Big Match and other one act plays (Wordcatcher Publishing). Collected Plays of Gary Beck Volume 1 (Cyberwit Publishing Forthcoming: Plays of Aristophanes translated, then directed by Gary Beck). Gary lives in New York City.

www.garycbeck.com

Related Articles View More Books Stories

More Hot Stories For You