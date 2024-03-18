Fulton Books Author Walter Schmidt Releases New Book - An Age Of Treason: Parts One And Two

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Walter Schmidt's New Book "An Age of Treason: Parts One and Two" looks at a potential future that could occur if America is not saved from its corrupt political leaders.

Fulton Books author Walter Schmidt, a veteran of the US Army during the Vietnam era, has completed his most recent book An Age of Treason: Parts One and Two. A gripping fictional exploration of what the United States of America could become if allowed to continue on its spiraling, downward path of corruption and ruin.

After receiving an honorable discharge as captain in the US Army, author Walter Schmidt, and working in the insurance and aerospace electronics area, the author started his own company. During his working career, Schmidt had three businesses, the last twenty-five years as a small business advisor to small- and medium-size companies. His experiences exposed him to the successes and travails of the USA, helping to open his eyes to the perils that confront this nation if things go down the wrong path.

"Part one is a fictional account of things that might have happened or could happen," writes Schmidt. "A fictional chronology of events that led to the creation, by a devious cabal, establishing an agenda called the Articles of Acquisition. The events are related in the order in which they happened, all by an attempt to overthrow the government in the name of establishing a new order.

"In part two, after a seemingly natural event and destruction, there is the continuation of an attempt to establish a new order, but this time, Providence brings about a surprising chastisement."

Published by Fulton Books, Walter Schmidt's book will take readers on a poignant journey to discover how easily the rights and freedoms of Americans could be taken away in the near future if those seeking to destroy the nation through unscrupulous means are not stopped.

Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase An Age of Treason: Parts One and Two online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

https://fultonbooks.com/books/?book=an-age-of-treason-parts-one-and-two