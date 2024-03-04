Esther Smith Will Narrate Audiobook of Anoushka Warden's Debut Novel

Trapeze, an imprint of Orion Publishing Group, has announced that Esther Smith will narrate the audiobook edition of playwright Anoushka Warden’s debut novel I’m F*cking Amazing.

Anoushka Warden is an acclaimed writer for stage and screen, with plays including ‘My Mum’s a Tw*t’ and ‘My Dad’s a C*nt’. Her debut novel, praised by Deborah Frances-White as ‘genuinely new, bold and fascinating’, is out on March 21st 2024. I’m F*cking Amazing is a frank, funny and moving novel about a woman in her mid-30s who can no longer reconcile long-term love and her sexual desires.

Esther Smith is an English actress best known for work in Marys Seacole (Donmar Warehouse) , Fairview (Young Vic), Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (Palace Theatre) as well as the television series Uncle, Cuckoo and Trying. Esther rose to prominence in 2010 for her role as Trish in Material Girl. In May 2020, Smith appeared in Apple TV+ original Trying playing the lead role of Nikki.

Commenting on the casting Anoushka Warden said, “I’m so excited that Esther is the voice of my badass character. I’ve wanted to work with her for years in theatre and am so pleased she said yes to narrating my first book.

I’m F*cking Amazing actually started out in my head as my third play – a monologue of a woman in her thirties trying to work out if female sexual desire and romantic love can actually go together in a long-term relationship. After the first draft it was over 70,000 words – which in performance time would have been over 11 hours sat in a theatre! So, I developed it into a book.

When it came to casting the narrator, I knew I wanted an actor with proper theatre chops to deliver the story and Esther is exactly that. I would happily sit for 11 hours listening to her storytelling and hopefully listeners will feel the same too!"

I’m F*cking Amazing by Anoushka Warden will be published by Trapeze on 21st March 2024 in hardback, eBook and audio and is available for pre-order HERE.