EXIT Theatre and EXIT Press To Present an Evening of One Dyke's Theater

Join EXIT Theatre's publishing arm, EXIT Press, for a very special book launch event for our newest publication, One Dyke's Theater (EXIT Press, June 2019), an anthology spanning the 40+ year playwriting career of Terry Baum. Together with book editor and Lilith Theater company member, Carolyn Myers, Terry Baum will perform and discuss excerpts from the plays in the book, including her award-winning HICK: a Love Story-recently performed at the 2019 San Francisco Fringe Festival.

Although plays with gay and lesbian themes have been in circulation for years, it's only recently that plays by, for, and about the lesbian experience are gaining mainstream traction (such as the Broadway successes of Fun Home and Indecent). But the push for representation is not new, and it's trailblazers like Terry Baum-an out lesbian and feminist theatre-maker since the 70s-who've carved out the space for these modern-day success stories to inhabit.

Enjoy an evening of theatrical and literary triumph at EXIT Theatre, Thursday, November 21. Doors will open at 8PM, event begins at 8:30PM. Admission is free, and books will be for sale. Support local authors, theatre-makers, and independent media!

The ten plays in One Dyke's Theater span 40+ years of theater about lesbian lives, from absurd farce to gripping historical drama. Baum's pioneering works have been lauded by critics and produced all over the world. HICK: A Love Story earned "Best of Fringe" at the 2019 San Francisco Fringe Festival, and "Fringe Fave" and "Fringe Encore Series Selection" at the 2015 New York International Fringe Festival.

Terry Baum is an actress, director, teacher, filmmaker, political activist and a pioneer lesbian playwright. Critics have compared her to Lily Tomlin, Norman Mailer, Godzilla, Bea Arthur, and Woody Allen-but never in the same review. Her plays have been published in three anthologies, produced all over the world, and translated into many languages. As a solo performer of her own work, she's toured the U.S., Canada, Western Europe, Israel, South Africa, Cuba, and Morocco.

Since 2010, EXIT Press has dedicated itself to publishing new works and new translations by Bay Area theatre artists, whose work deserves a wider audience. In a region that boasts over 200 theatrical world premieres per year, the opportunity to publish gives independent theatre artists a chance to give their plays life beyond its premiere production, and to preserve their work for the historical record. Our first publication was Mark Jackson's Ten Plays, and our newest is One Dyke's Theater, by Terry Baum. We're distributed by Small Press Distribution http://bit.ly/2i8B1h7 and Amazon http://amzn.to/1oKOgvz.

When: Thursday, November 21, 8PM doors, 8:30PM reading

Where: EXIT Café, 156 Eddy Street, SF, CA, 94102, 415-673-3847 (info line)

Tickets and info: Admission is free. RSVP on Facebook (optional)

https://www.facebook.com/events/571984426878514/





