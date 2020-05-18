EE Sample Releases Debut Literary Novel THE LAST SIREN

Author EE Sample has announced the release of his debut literary novel, The Last Siren.

Matthew St James was a talented singer-songwriter who thought he knew everything about life and love until he met Nadine, a young woman running out of time.

'He watched her go and felt the chill of the mist blowing in from the Gulf. It fell on his face and mingled with the faint tear that he couldn't suppress. An elderly couple made their way up the sidewalk and past him on their way inside. They held each other close, huddled beneath a large golf umbrella. He wondered how long they had been together and how long they had left to share their lives. "Think it will rain?" he asked, trying his best to sound cheery. "If it doesn't, it's missed a good chance," the old man replied as they trudged past. Matthew St. James stood in the rain and contemplated missed chances as the Florida sky echoed with the roll of faraway thunder. He had never felt so empty.'

The Last Siren is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

About the Author:



EE Sample is an accomplished musician and composer of film music. He currently resides in Florida with his wife and son. This is his first novel.

