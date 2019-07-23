Dr. Lauren Goodall (PsyD) Releases Her Breaktrhough Self-Help Book

Dr. Lauren Goodall (PsyD), releases her ground-breaking self-help book, "Bipolar is not an STD" (ISBN: 978-1543975581), Dr. Goodall designed the book around getting people better faster. She wanted a book that could be finished over the course of a weekend; not something that would take a long period of time to plow through.

There are distinctive compasses in the book. "People always confuse Personality disorders, with mood problems. That's like confusing north from west. You won't end up in the right place; confusing the two," says Goodall. Instead of talking about the usual in relationships, she goes beyond affairs and relationship screw-ups that people don't recognize. "There are a million ways to screw up a relationship besides affairs."

In further conversation with Dr. Goodall, she named her book, "Bipolar is not An STD." In her translation of the title - "Too many people look at the word Bipolar and attach stigma that isn't warranted. I've spent a full career working with these people. Bipolar can be confusing more than it's hard. Ineffective symptom reporting, and lack of treatment is hard!"

Dr. Goodall looks to drastically reduce the amount of time it takes to recognize mood symptoms, and get better diagnosis; rather than the current research-based average of 6 years.

The reason, she believes, this number is so high, is because people cannot self-report their symptoms well, and "bad diagnosis information is a waste of time, money, and quality of life. Good therapy helps a lot, but a lack of understanding medical underpinnings and how they coordinate with the Psychological is a big piece of missing information. Both are critical for getting the job done."

"Bipolar is not an STD," is currently released and available in softcover thru her website, https://drlaurengoodall.com/. E-book is available thru Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major book retailers.

Softcover will be available to retailers on August 5, 2019. Dr. Goodall is available for interview by contacting her via the above website.





