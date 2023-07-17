Dr Jae Simplifies Blockchain For Everyone With His New Book NEW BLOCK CITY

Dr. Jae has announced the release of his new book, New Block City: Essential Guide to Blockchain for Beginners.

In New Block City: Essential Guide to Blockchain for Beginners, readers will embark on a journey through the basics of blockchain technology, providing them with a solid foundation to comprehend its inner workings. Gain a clear understanding of how blockchain operates, explore the fascinating realm of cryptocurrency, and uncover the profound implications of this revolutionary technology.

About the Author:

Dr. Jae is a multi-talented individual who wears many hats - Doctor, Author, Wellness Advocate, and Fitness Educator. With a passion for imparting knowledge and empowering individuals to achieve optimal health, Dr. Jae is on a mission to make a positive impact on the world.

Essential Guide to Blockchain for Beginners is available for purchase at Amazon in print, audio and ebook formats