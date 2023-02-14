Dr. Heidi Gregory-Mina Releases New Children's Book THE CHRONICLES OF CRAZY HAZELNUT: CAPABLE OF ANYTHING

Dr. Heidi Gregory-Mina has released her new children's book, The Chronicles of Crazy Hazelnut: Capable of Anything.

Capable of Anything is the first book in the series of The Chronicles of Crazy Hazelnut.

Crazy Hazelnut wants to learn agility with her Mommy Pug, but she is laughed at because pugs typically don't excel at agility. Crazy Hazelnut becomes upset by the bullying, but with the support of her mom, she holds her head high and does it! Not only does Crazy Hazelnut show everyone that she can do it, she also makes friends in the process.

Praise for The Chronicles of Crazy Hazelnut: Capable of Anything.

"A wonderful addition to the world of children books, The Chronicles of Crazy Hazelnut is easily relatable to children and their parents with its adorable characters, engaging visuals, and timely application to so many experiences beautifully told through the eyes of a Pug and her newfound friends." - Dr. Rick Arrowood (and proud Grandpa)

From the Author:



Hello Friends! My name is Dr. Heidi; I have been passionate about dogs since I was a little girl, and as a business psychologist, college professor, and mother, I strongly believe in the importance of education and lifelong learning. I have combined my love for dogs and my passion for learning and education into this children's book series. Each book is intended to share a lesson learned, such as, helping others, sharing, building confidence, and much more. Becoming a mother was the catalyst to see this dream come true and help share these messages in a way my own daughter and other children would enjoy. I hope you enjoy these stories as much as I enjoyed writing them!