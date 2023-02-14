Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dr. Heidi Gregory-Mina Releases New Children's Book THE CHRONICLES OF CRAZY HAZELNUT: CAPABLE OF ANYTHING

Crazy Hazelnut wants to learn agility with her Mommy Pug, but she is laughed at because pugs typically don't excel at agility.

Feb. 14, 2023  

Dr. Heidi Gregory-Mina Releases New Children's Book THE CHRONICLES OF CRAZY HAZELNUT: CAPABLE OF ANYTHING

Dr. Heidi Gregory-Mina has released her new children's book, The Chronicles of Crazy Hazelnut: Capable of Anything.

Capable of Anything is the first book in the series of The Chronicles of Crazy Hazelnut.

Crazy Hazelnut wants to learn agility with her Mommy Pug, but she is laughed at because pugs typically don't excel at agility. Crazy Hazelnut becomes upset by the bullying, but with the support of her mom, she holds her head high and does it! Not only does Crazy Hazelnut show everyone that she can do it, she also makes friends in the process.

Praise for The Chronicles of Crazy Hazelnut: Capable of Anything.
"A wonderful addition to the world of children books, The Chronicles of Crazy Hazelnut is easily relatable to children and their parents with its adorable characters, engaging visuals, and timely application to so many experiences beautifully told through the eyes of a Pug and her newfound friends." - Dr. Rick Arrowood (and proud Grandpa)

From the Author:


Hello Friends! My name is Dr. Heidi; I have been passionate about dogs since I was a little girl, and as a business psychologist, college professor, and mother, I strongly believe in the importance of education and lifelong learning. I have combined my love for dogs and my passion for learning and education into this children's book series. Each book is intended to share a lesson learned, such as, helping others, sharing, building confidence, and much more. Becoming a mother was the catalyst to see this dream come true and help share these messages in a way my own daughter and other children would enjoy. I hope you enjoy these stories as much as I enjoyed writing them!



Sound Therapy Expert Dr. Shelley Snow Launches New Book, The Power Of Sound To Heal Photo
Sound Therapy Expert Dr. Shelley Snow Launches New Book, 'The Power Of Sound To Heal'
Sound Therapy expert Dr. Shelley Snow is launching her new book, 'The Power of Sound to Heal' (IBSN 978-0228876915; June, 2022); the book hit #1 for 3 days in a row on Amazon's KDP charts. It introduces new audiences to the emerging fields of Sound Therapy and Sound Healing.
Robert Boog Releases New Book, The Real-Life Mystery Of Shakespeares Lost Years Photo
Robert Boog Releases New Book, 'The Real-Life Mystery Of Shakespeare's Lost Years'
Robert Boog has released his new book, The Real-Life Mystery of Shakespeare's Lost Years: Solving the Mysteries, Myths, and Mistakes of William Shakespeare.
Trey Reely Releases New Book JOKES MAKE YOU SMARTER Photo
Trey Reely Releases New Book JOKES MAKE YOU SMARTER
Trey Reely, a retired educator, has released his new book, Jokes Make You Smarter: Create a Bazillion New Brain Cells with Every Joke.
James Odell Releases New Book THE ROAD TO HANCOCK COUNTY Photo
James Odell Releases New Book THE ROAD TO HANCOCK COUNTY
Author James Odell is an inmate that has been confined to the Hancock County Jail for approximately four years. He has released his new book 'The Road to Hancock County.'

More Hot Stories For You


Texas Med School Dean Pens Historical Novel About The Early Days Of Infectious DiseaseTexas Med School Dean Pens Historical Novel About The Early Days Of Infectious Disease
February 13, 2023

Infectious disease expert Steven L. Berk, M.D. will celebrate the release of In Search of the Animalcule this February. Berk, an award-winning writer and Texas medical school dean, is author of Anatomy of a Kidnapping: A Doctor's Story, which People magazine hailed 'a harrowing account of a compassionate doctor's abduction at gunpoint from his own home. Stays with you.'
Sound Therapy Expert Dr. Shelley Snow Launches New Book, 'The Power Of Sound To Heal'Sound Therapy Expert Dr. Shelley Snow Launches New Book, 'The Power Of Sound To Heal'
February 13, 2023

Sound Therapy expert Dr. Shelley Snow is launching her new book, 'The Power of Sound to Heal' (IBSN 978-0228876915; June, 2022); the book hit #1 for 3 days in a row on Amazon's KDP charts. It introduces new audiences to the emerging fields of Sound Therapy and Sound Healing.
Robert Boog Releases New Book, 'The Real-Life Mystery Of Shakespeare's Lost Years'Robert Boog Releases New Book, 'The Real-Life Mystery Of Shakespeare's Lost Years'
February 13, 2023

Robert Boog has released his new book, The Real-Life Mystery of Shakespeare's Lost Years: Solving the Mysteries, Myths, and Mistakes of William Shakespeare.
Trey Reely Releases New Book JOKES MAKE YOU SMARTERTrey Reely Releases New Book JOKES MAKE YOU SMARTER
February 9, 2023

Trey Reely, a retired educator, has released his new book, Jokes Make You Smarter: Create a Bazillion New Brain Cells with Every Joke.
James Odell Releases New Book THE ROAD TO HANCOCK COUNTYJames Odell Releases New Book THE ROAD TO HANCOCK COUNTY
February 1, 2023

Author James Odell is an inmate that has been confined to the Hancock County Jail for approximately four years. He has released his new book 'The Road to Hancock County.'
share