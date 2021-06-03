Denise Liebig Releases New Paranormal Ghost Romance THE FORGET-ME KNOT

Award-winning author Denise Liebig has announced the release of her new paranormal ghost romance, The Forget-Me Knot.

When a beloved heirloom bridges the past with the present, can a young woman bury her dead to build a future with the living?

Portland, Oregon, 2018

Natalie Lane has never been in love. Twelve years after her father's premature passing, she's still caring for her heartbroken mother. Determined to avoid a similar future, Natalie focuses on her therapy practice instead of romance. But when a man claiming to be a ghost enters her office, a man only she can see, she realizes that her overworked mind might need a rest.

Fearing a nervous breakdown, Natalie goes on sabbatical to England, leaving everything behind except her cherished Celtic trinity-knot pendant... her forget-me knot. Before she can relax, however, the man appears again, stalking her throughout the British Isles.

And her problems only mount when a visit to a local pub reveals an eerie connection to a former life and love. The more she learns about her past, and her necklace's link to it, the more Natalie's much-needed vacation turns into a journey of self discovery that threatens her very soul.

Can the forget-me knot's secret help Natalie leave her past behind so she can finally find true love?

The Forget-Me Knot is a captivating standalone supernatural novel. If you like paranormal ghost romances with a time travel twist, historical fantasy, and stories drawn from real past-life experiences, you'll enjoy this enlightening tale.

The Forget-Me Knot is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

About the Author:

Denise Liebig is an award-winning author whose modern characters experience the past through time travel, reincarnation, the paranormal, and other twists of time. A fan of everything vintage, her desire to be a fly-on-the-wall during the early 1900s inspired her to research that era, which soon launched her writing career. When she's not imagining stories about the past and writing about them, Denise lives in the present with her husband and three kids.