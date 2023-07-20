David Ukiwe Unleashes A Riveting Sci-Fi Thriller, Status Report

Published by Doun Publishing in June 2023, the book has already garnered widespread acclaim from readers and reviewers alike.

Jul. 20, 2023

Author David Ukiwe has announced the release of his latest novel, "Status Report: AI, Robotics and Healthcare in a Futuristic City," a captivating sci-fi thriller that pushes the boundaries of imagination. Published by Doun Publishing in June 2023, the book has already garnered widespread acclaim from readers and reviewers alike.

Step into a mesmerizing world where the line between science fiction and reality blurs, as Status Report catapults readers into a futuristic smart city nestled amidst the breathtaking landscapes of Northern Queensland, Australia.

Brace yourself for an exhilarating journey through the labyrinthine corridors of Quintomo Hospital, an emblem of cutting-edge technology and compassionate healthcare.

Set in the year 2030, Status Report showcases the awe-inspiring fusion of advanced AI, robotics, and the unwavering compassion of healthcare professionals within the walls of Quintomo Hospital. As innovative technology intertwines with empathy, a revolutionary approach to patient care emerges, surpassing all expectations.

However, as the hospital harnesses the remarkable power of AI and robotics, a storm of controversy brews, entangling ethical dilemmas and privacy concerns that cast a shadow over this technological marvel. The clash between human empathy and the relentless pursuit of progress creates an atmosphere thick with intrigue, setting the stage for an electrifying showdown.

Amidst the escalating tempest, Quintomo Hospital falls victim to a devastating cyberattack, plunging the institution into an unrelenting battle for survival. With the humanoid robot program facing suspension and uncertainty looming, the indomitable spirit of the hospital's staff shines through, illuminating their path forward. In the midst of chaos, an extraordinary tale of resilience and determination unfolds, weaving a tapestry of suspense and mystery.

Join the courageous healthcare professionals as they navigate treacherous waters, unravelling the enigmatic threads of a conspiracy that not only threatens the hospital but the very essence of their work. From the depths of the cyber underworld to the hallowed halls of Quintomo Hospital, each step brings them closer to an electrifying truth that will leave readers breathless.

Status Report: AI, Robotics and Healthcare in a Futuristic City immerses readers in a world where trust is tested, alliances are forged, and the boundaries between man and machine blur. With captivating prose and deft storytelling, David Ukiwe weaves an extraordinary realm where the resilience of humanity and the limitless potential of technology converge. Anticipation mounts with each turn of the page, propelling readers toward an impending revelation that will ignite their sense of wonder.

David Ukiwe is not only an accomplished author but also a General Physician and Tech-entrepreneur. As a fellow of the Royal Australasian College of Physicians (FRACP), he brings a unique blend of medical expertise and technological acumen to his writing. Passionate about leveraging technology to enhance productivity and well-being, David currently serves as the CEO and Co-Founder of Lectie, an events-focused interactive calendar platform. He resides in Brisbane, Australia, with his wife, Nnenna, and their twin daughters, Nina and Sally.



