Dan E. Hendrickson Releases New Crime Action Mystery THE LEGEND OF DEPUTY JIM

Author Dan E. Hendrickson is pleased to announce the release of his new crime action mystery, The Legend of Deputy Jim. Released in September 2019, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

Jim Edwards always thought he'd join the military when he graduated from high school. But then he snuck off and married his high school sweetheart the middle of their senior year and his wife Linda got pregnant right away. Jim did not want to leave his new family and get deployed halfway around the world, but he still wanted to serve his country. That's when he decided to go into law enforcement. He talked to his dad about it and he reached out to and old friend for his son. Sheriff George Manning of Sheridan County Wyoming told him that if Jim went to Junior College and got an associate's degree in criminal justice he would give him a chance in his department. Jim worked nights and weekends for two years at a local restaurant to support his young family and also got his degree at Sheridan Community College. Jim was also a damn good heavy weight amateur boxer in Wyoming and even tied the State Champ in a local match before joining the department.

Jim rescued Sheriff Manning and a couple of civilians from a bunch of bikers that had them cornered on a mountain road just before he joined the Department. Later when one of them threatened his wife and child in retaliation Jim's temper got the best of him and he throws the biker a beating he won't ever forget. That starts a series of events that pits Deputy Jim Edwards against the notorious Wild Wolves' Biker Gang and its two leaders. Now Jim has a big problem and even though Sheriff Manning and his top Lt. Al Freeburger think that Jim is the best Deputy they've ever had they don't know if Jim can survive the Wolves vendetta against him. Jim finds himself pitted against not only a notorious biker gang but South American cartels, and corrupt politicians. Jim is smart and good, but he is also young and inexperienced. When it comes to his family's safety he won't compromise and he won't back down. His enemies know this and will try to use this against him. They are going to lure the young Lawman into a death trap and all Jim has is his grit and his wits to see him through.

But this all happened back in 1974, and Jim Edwards is alive and well. He has just recently returned from helping rescue his son, Commander Jacob Edwards from Maximillian's prison down in Central America. Captain Tommy Williams the leader of the rescue has known for a long time that there is something very interesting about Jims past service in the Sheridan County Sheriff's Department. So he uses and opportunity to visit that town with the Edwards family to go there and find out for himself why some "old law dogs" around Sheridan still call it "The Legend of Deputy Jim".

The Legend of Deputy Jim is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.



Dan Hendrickson was born in Sheridan Wyoming near the rustic Big Horn mountain range in 1962 to Carl and Helen Hendrickson. Dan went to school in the Sheridan School District graduating from Sheridan High School in 1981. He spent his athletic time participating in boxing, martial arts, wrestling and a little track. His father Carl owned a small eight lane bowling alley that he ran until Dan was 12 years old. After losing the business to the bank he was forced to go back to school and finish his masters in English. Dan picked up on his father's love of the written word and enrolled in Casper Community College in 1982 majoring in journalism. Although he found that he had an aptitude for investigative reporting he decided that his desires lied in other areas. He went on to do much volunteer Christian ministry work throughout the United States most of his adult life and continues to pursue those endeavors to this day. During that time he gained another degree in Practical Theology and throughout his many ministry assignments work several secular jobs. Most notable were his auto detailing endeavors. He and his wife Cheryl have owned three different detailing businesses throughout the country the last of which they still run to this day. Recently he has returned to his passion of telling stories and has several books in the process of being published.



